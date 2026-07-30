VirtualPBX Launches New Mobile Softphone App for Business Calling on the Go

The New VirtualPBX App VirtualPBX App Screens

New iPhone and Android app helps teams make and receive business calls, manage voicemail, access contacts, and keep work calls separate.

Our new mobile app gives teams a simple, reliable way to take their VirtualPBX business number with them, whether they’re in the office, on the road, or working remotely.” — Rachel Anderson, VirtualPBX Chief Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VirtualPBX, a leading provider of business phone solutions, today announced the launch of its new VirtualPBX mobile softphone app for iPhone and Android. The new app gives VirtualPBX users a faster, more modern way to make and receive business calls from their mobile devices using their VirtualPBX business number.Built for today’s mobile and hybrid teams, the VirtualPBX app helps employees stay connected from anywhere without giving out their personal cell phone numbers. Users can place and receive business calls, access company and local contacts, manage visual voicemail, route active calls with transfers, and maintain a professional caller ID while working away from their desks.“Business calling has changed, but the need to sound professional and stay reachable has not. Our new mobile app gives teams a simple, reliable way to take their VirtualPBX business number with them, whether they’re in the office, on the road, or working remotely,” commented Rachel Anderson, VirtualPBX Chief Marketing Officer.The new VirtualPBX mobile app is designed around speed, simplicity, and a unified calling experience across mobile and web. Users can sign in securely with their existing VirtualPBX username and password, eliminating the need to manage separate SIP credentials. The app also supports light mode and dark mode, helping users match their device preferences while navigating calls, contacts, voicemail, and settings through a clean, intuitive interface.Key Features of the New VirtualPBX Mobile AppThe new softphone app for mobile is designed to work alongside all VirtualPBX plan features and can be used with any mix of devices. The app itself provides:- Business calling from a mobile device: Make and receive calls using a VirtualPBX business number.- Work and personal call separation: Keep professional calls tied to a business identity instead of a personal cell number.- Single Sign-On: Sign in with an existing VirtualPBX username and password.- Contact syncing: Switch between company directory contacts and local phone contacts.- Visual voicemail: View, play, manage, and delete voicemail messages directly in the app.- Transfers: Route active calls to another team member.- Dynamic outbound caller ID: Admin users can choose which VirtualPBX business number appears on outbound calls.- Do Not Disturb controls: Admin users can toggle DND status when they are unavailable.- Network handoff: Move between Wi-Fi and cellular data while maintaining call continuity as connection conditions change.- Native iPhone calling experience: On iPhone, CallKit integration allows incoming VirtualPBX business calls to appear through the familiar native iPhone calling screen.With a streamlined interface and a consistent mobile experience, the app makes it easier for VirtualPBX customers to manage business calls wherever work takes them.The new VirtualPBX mobile app is available for iPhone through the Apple App Store and for Android through Google Play. An active VirtualPBX account is required for calling features and is now available on a single, no-contract $15/user/month plan About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers enterprise-level communications to small businesses with their flagship VirtualPBX business phone and VirtualText webchat and SMS solutions, for their customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between.

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