MEDIA ALERT: VanishID to Present Agentic AI Platform for State Governments at NCSL Legislative Summit

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VanishID will officially be attending the 2026 NCSL Legislative Summit. The team will be available to show state lawmakers, policy analysts, and legislative staff how VanishID protects external identity, finding and stripping exposed personal data from the web before anyone can weaponize it. VanishID fights AI with AI, by using agentic AI to continuously discover exposed personal data, identify emerging AI-driven identity threats, and automate remediation before attackers can exploit that information. Attendees can watch the platform work live and ask questions on the spot.Why does this matter to state legislators and policymakers?Personal Safety: Lawmakers, their families, and legislative staff are high-value targets. Home addresses, personal phone numbers, and family details sit exposed across data broker and people-search sites, feeding doxxing, swatting, and threats against public officials. VanishID finds that exposed data and gets it removed before anyone can act on it.Protecting Government Operations: The same exposure that puts individuals at risk gives attackers a foothold into state systems. Stripping personal data off the open web shrinks the attack surface for phishing, impersonation, and social engineering aimed at the people who run state government and its infrastructure.A Bipartisan Priority: Keeping public servants and their families safe from harassment isn't a partisan issue. VanishID gives state governments a practical, ready-to-deploy way to protect the people who serve, without new mandates or added burden on staff.Event Details and Logistics- Event Name: 2026 NCSL Legislative Summit- Host Organization: National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL)- Location: McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois- Conference Dates: July 27–29, 2026- Exhibit Hall Booth: Booth #4634Speaking Session Schedule- Session Title: Beyond Data Brokers: Why Comprehensive Digital Protection Across the Web is the New Standard for Public Servant Safety- Speakers: John Muffler, principal of Aequitas Global Security and strategic consultant to judicial officers and other leaders, on behalf of VanishID- Date & Time: Tuesday, July 28 at 3pm- Room Location: Learning Hub 2, Booth #5236- Media & Legislative Staff BriefingsSpokespeople from VanishID, including Head of Public Sector Tommy Hoschouer, are available for 1:1 on-site interviews, virtual briefings, and software demonstrations.- Media Contact: Sean Goldstein- Email Address: seang@vanishid.com- Learn more: https://vanishid.com/ncsl-summit/ About VanishIDVanishID was founded in 2019 on a simple but urgent observation: enterprise security had become extraordinarily sophisticated at protecting systems, and almost entirely blind to protecting the people behind them. The company’s continuous, comprehensive, and turnkey delivery combines agentic AI with OSINT expertise to monitor, remove, and mitigate digital exposure across the external identity layer outside the perimeter, requiring zero effort from security teams or the people they protect. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, leading financial institutions, major health systems, high-growth technology companies, and public sector agencies, VanishID’s platform delivers same-day activation and measurable attack surface reduction. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., VanishID is backed by Dell Technologies Capital, Crosslink Capital, Rally Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Bright Pixel, LockStep Ventures, and strategic angels Mark McLaughlin and Christopher Key. Learn more at vanishid.com.

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