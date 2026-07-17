908th Flying Training Wing Quarterly Award Winners: 2nd Quarter 2026

The 908th Flying Training Wing announced its quarterly award winners for the first quarter of 2026, following a board held Sunday, July 12, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The following members won quarterly awards. Airman of the Quarter: Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks, 908th Wing Staff Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Tech. Sgt. Zachary Zimmer, 703rd Helicopter Squadron Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter: Master Sgt. Vincent Senegar, 908th Maintenance Group Company Grade Officer of the Quarter: Capt. Viki Bloemker, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron Civilian Category I of the Quarter: Ms. Kenya Singleton, 908th Force Support Squadron Civilian Category II of the Quarter: Mr. Kamau Hall, 908th Mission Support Group

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