Good Neighbors, Strong Partnerships: American Red Cross Honors Fort Drum DENTAC

FORT DRUM, New York – For more than 15 years, a low-profile, yet high-impact partnership has been transforming the lives of military families at Fort Drum while directly sustaining the clinics that keep Soldiers medically ready.

Last month, that enduring collaboration took center stage as the American Red Cross – Eastern New York Region named the Fort Drum Dental Health Activity (DENTAC) as one of their 2026 Good Neighbor Award recipients during the region’s volunteer award ceremony at the Watertown, New York office.

The award recognizes the DENTAC’s long-standing partnership with the Red Cross Dental Assistant Program – a joint initiative that has spent years providing tuition-free education to military dependents, culminating in a dental assistant certificate transferable across federal installations worldwide.

For Col. Elizabeth Duque, commander of Fort Drum’s Guthrie Army Health Clinic and the DENTAC’s higher headquarters, seeing the DENTAC command team accept the award was a proud moment that highlighted the deep-rooted connection between Fort Drum and the North Country.

“I am proud of the team and their support and engagement in the community,” Duque said. “It is great that they are being recognized for this. The connection between Fort Drum and our community partners is like nowhere else I have seen. This is just one example of how we work together to strengthen those ties.”

Duque explained the program tackles two critical issues at once, regional healthcare shortages and military spouse employment. The community surrounding Fort Drum is a designated healthcare provider shortage area, and the highly mobile nature of military life often makes establishing a stable career difficult for spouses.

“This program is the starting block for family members looking for a career as a dental professional, giving them skills and opportunities that can be used here or wherever they are assigned to,” Duque said. “The Red Cross Dental Assistant Program helps family members gain skills and employment, and they go on to work for both the (Department of War) and the local community as a dental professional. It is a win-win.”

“Because of the success of this partnership it is a program we are looking to replicate in other areas,” she added.

To be eligible for the Good Neighbor Award, an organization must demonstrate exceptional partnership and community collaboration. According to Erica Smith, the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Regional Program Specialist, DENTAC consistently goes above and beyond.

“This year, DENTAC successfully helped train and graduate 10 military dependents through the Red Cross Dental Assistant Program," Smith said. "Their continued investment in student success and workforce development made them especially deserving of this recognition."

For the students, the program not only offers classroom knowledge, it also builds professional confidence.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of the program is hearing how it helps participants gain confidence and build meaningful careers," Smith said. "Many graduates share that the program has opened doors for them professionally while allowing them to contribute more to their households."

Inside the dental clinics, the students’ educational experience extends far beyond simple observation, making them a vital part of daily operations.

"These students are a force multiplier, especially after they have been trained and are now simply working on their hours before graduation," said Col. Ralf Beilhardt, Fort Drum DENTAC Commander.

Beilhardt explained that the program creates a seamless, natural pipeline for hiring. Because students train alongside active-duty providers and civilian staff, they are already fully integrated into the military dental system by the time they graduate.

"The DENTAC gains staff already trained, which will make the transition to employee much easier," Beilhardt said, adding that patients welcome the students' presence. "Their presence enhances their experience in actual procedures, and the patients do not mind."

When graduates transition to new duty stations, the certification they carry acts as a golden ticket.

"The certificate that the Red Cross issues upon graduation is portable and shows every DENTAC that the prospective applicant is a trained individual, ready to be hired on and work," Beilhardt said. "It says that we provide relevant, useful training that is portable to any installation dental clinic."

Both Beilhardt and Smith credited the program's 15-year longevity to "constant communication, early coordination, and building lasting relationships."

"Everyone pitches in and makes this program a success," Beilhardt said. “It felt great to accept the (Good Neighbor) Award on behalf of our hardworking team.”

How to Apply: The Next Dental Assistant Course The American Red Cross and Fort Drum DENTAC are seeking highly motivated individuals interested in pursuing an exciting and rewarding career in the dental field. Students will receive comprehensive didactic and hands-on clinical training alongside some of the military's highest-caliber providers.

• Course Dates: September 28, 2026 – April 16, 2027

• Application Deadline: August 14, 2026

• Where to Apply: Application packets must be picked up and dropped off in person at the American Red Cross Office, located inside the Fort Drum Soldier Family Readiness Center:

Fort Drum Soldier Family Readiness Center 11042 Mt. Belvedere Blvd. Fort Drum, NY 13602

Program Requirements: •Must be at least 18 years old.

• Must be a dependent of an active, retired, or deceased U.S. military member.

• Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident for a minimum of three consecutive years prior to the program start date.