Notice of Public Hearing Supplemental Budget 2026-2

The Klickitat County Board of Commissioners will meet August 4th, 2026, at 1:30 pm. Please join the meeting at the Klickitat County Services Building in the Chambers of the Board of County Commissioners, or virtually via Zoom, meeting ID 586587651. They will hold a Public Hearing and consider amendments to the 2026 budget as summarized below. Information concerning these changes may be obtained at the Commissioners' Office, 115 W Court St. Rm 201, by calling 509.773.2331, or viewing this notice and supporting detail on the Klickitat County website at the Board of County Commissioners Agenda page or the Fiscal Services department page. Written comment will be accepted via email to bocc@klickitatcounty.org or in the Commissioner’s office on or before August 4th, 2026, at 1:30 pm, with the subject line: 2026-2 BUDGET AMENDMENT.

Board of County Commissioners, Ron Ihrig, Chairman



Fund Expense Request 125 Cumulative Reserve 500,000.00 135 Communications 266,613.00 TOTAL 766,613.00

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