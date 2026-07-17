Southampton Hospital Foundation Announces 68th Annual Summer Party: A Glamorous 1940s Supper Club Experience

67th Annual Summer Party Vice Chairs Hollis Forbes, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, and Cindy Willis; Chair Sarah Wetenhall; and Vice Chairs Margo Nederlander, Sheila Fuchs, and Laura Lofaro Freeman. (Photo: Mark Sagliocco) Southampton Hospital Foundation Logo

This year’s celebration will transport guests to the glamour and excitement of a 1940s Supper Club.

The Summer Party is a longstanding tradition, but its purpose is very much about today—and the future.” — Lynn A. Scotti

SOUTHAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beneath the iconic tents on Wickapogue Road in Southampton, one of the Hamptons’ most anticipated summer traditions returns on Saturday, August 1, 2026, as the Southampton Hospital Foundation presents its 68th Annual Summer Party benefiting Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department.This year’s celebration, chaired by Lynn A. Scotti, will transport guests to the glamour and excitement of a 1940s Supper Club—an unforgettable evening inspired by the golden age of nightlife, where live music, elegant cocktails, spirited dancing, and timeless style set the scene.From 6 p.m. until late, guests will enjoy cocktails, a sumptuous seated dinner, and an atmosphere reminiscent of an era when refined hospitality and lively entertainment took center stage. Following dinner, a high-energy live band will lead guests to the dance floor, while renowned auctioneer Lydia Fenet once again takes the stage to inspire generosity and raise critical funds in support of the hospital’s greatest needs.“The Summer Party is a longstanding tradition, but its purpose is very much about today—and the future,” said Scotti. “It brings this community together in a meaningful way, reinforcing a shared commitment to ensuring that high-quality care remains accessible close to home for residents and visitors alike.”Beginning at 6 p.m., guests will arrive to a scene transformed by celebrated event designer DeJuan Stroud. Throughout the evening, Elegant Affairs will serve elevated cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, with featured offerings from sponsors Château Sainte Marguerite rosé and Macklowe Whiskey. Live entertainment will complete the experience, evoking the glamour and sophistication of a classic supper club.“The Summer Party is one of the highlights of the Hamptons summer season, but at its heart, it’s about community,” said Julia J. McCormack, President of the Southampton Hospital Foundation. “Every ticket purchased, every paddle raised, and every person in that tent helps support exceptional care close to home.”Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on an exceptional collection of auction experiences and one-of-a-kind offerings from our auction sponsors, including The Colony Hotel, Topping Rose House, Oscar Molina Gallery, The Nederlander Organization, and the McFadden Family, who donated an exclusive safari to Ongava Game Reserve in Namibia.Helping bring the evening to life is a dedicated group of Summer Party leaders and supporters. The 2026 Vice Chairs are Jill Davis, Hollis Forbes, Laura Lofaro Freeman, Sheila Fuchs, Liz Lange, Jackie Mitchell, Margo Nederlander, Jean Shafiroff, Melanie Wambold, Cindy Willis, and Sarah Wetenhall. Nancy Stone will serve as Corporate Partnership Chair, with Fern Mallis as Fashion Chair. Associate Chairs include Brooke Bohnsack, Elizabeth Bowden, Kingsley Crawford, Haley Ludlow, Jacqueline McDermott, Caitlin Diebold O’Connell, Kristin Pasternak, and Eric Travis.Media Sponsors include Dan’s Papers, Express News Group, Hamptons Magazine, James Lane Post, Social Life, and Spotlight on the Hamptons.Proceeds from the evening will support Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, helping advance innovative programs, leading-edge technology, and compassionate care for the East End community.To purchase tickets, reserve a table, or learn more, visit: bit.ly/SHFSummerParty2026 About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of our community. We heighten awareness and maximize private philanthropy to advance the hospital’s mission. Our focus is on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our East End neighbors.About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)With 120 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a designated Level III Trauma Center and primary stroke center. The hospital includes the Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department, The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu

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