Baker Law Group, PLLC to Host Colorado Real Estate Law Webinar for Landlords and Property Owners

Baker Law Group, PLLC Tyler Gurnee, Litigation Team Lead & Member, Baker Law Group, PLLC Stephen Kahley, Senior Associate Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC

Baker Law Group, PLLC will address landlord-tenant law updates, eviction, foreclosure, and commercial and residential leasing in an upcoming Colorado webinar.

Colorado real estate law touches landlords, investors, and developers at every stage of a transaction. This session is built around the issues that actually come up in practice.” — Stephen Kahley, Senior Associate Attorney, Baker Law Group, PLLC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Law Group, PLLC will host an upcoming webinar on July 29, 2026, on Colorado real estate law, covering landlord-tenant law updates, eviction litigation, foreclosure, commercial property transactions, and commercial and residential leasing. Senior Associate Charles Rutter will serve as host and moderator, with Litigation Team Lead Tyler Gurnee and Senior Associate Attorney Stephen Kahley presenting on legal developments and practical guidance relevant to Colorado landlords, property owners, and real estate investors. Denver real estate lawyer at Baker Law Group, PLLC, represents property owners, landlords, and investors across Colorado's major markets in matters that will be addressed during the session.Webinar TopicsGurnee will open the session with an overview of landlord-tenant law updates in Colorado, addressing recent developments and their practical impact on landlords and property managers. His presentation will also cover eviction litigation, including the legal process, documentation requirements, and the pitfalls landlords most commonly encounter when pursuing an eviction in Colorado courts. Gurnee will also provide a focused overview of Colorado foreclosure law, covering the legal process and the options available to property owners facing foreclosure. A Denver landlord lawyer at Baker Law Group, PLLC represents landlords and property owners in the Denver area on the landlord-tenant and eviction matters that will be covered during the session.Kahley will address commercial real estate matters in the second portion of the session. His presentation will cover the purchase and sale of commercial property, including key legal considerations for buyers, sellers, investors, and developers in Colorado's commercial market. Kahley will also address commercial leasing, covering lease structures, negotiation considerations, and the legal issues that most frequently arise between commercial landlords and tenants. In addition, Kahley will provide landlords with a practical overview of residential leasing in Colorado, covering standard lease forms and the legal obligations that apply to residential rental properties statewide. A Denver commercial lease attorney at Baker Law Group, PLLC advises landlords, tenants, and investors on commercial and residential leasing matters throughout the Denver area.The July 29 session will include a live Q&A, during which Colorado landlords, property owners, and investors can ask Gurnee and Kahley questions.Attorney BackgroundTyler Gurnee is the Litigation Team Lead and Member at Baker Law Group, PLLC, licensed in Colorado and Nevada. Gurnee earned his J.D. from the University of Colorado Boulder and his B.S. from the University of Virginia. His practice focuses on litigation involving real estate, breach of contract, landlord-tenant law, and foreclosures. He has served as Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors of the Colorado Creditor Bar Association and has lectured on Colorado foreclosure law to Colorado attorneys. He has testified before the state legislature on bills affecting real estate law in Colorado and obtained over $2.3 million in judgments for clients in 2025.Stephen Kahley is a Senior Associate Attorney at Baker Law Group, PLLC, licensed in Colorado with more than 20 years of experience in real estate law, business law, and commercial transactions. Kahley earned his J.D. from Drake University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Iowa. His practice focuses on commercial leasing, contract negotiation, and transactional real estate matters. He has negotiated Class A and Class B commercial leases, managed acquisitions and dispositions across multiple industries, and advised developers, investors, and corporate teams on complex real estate and business transactions throughout Colorado.Property owners, landlords, investors, and real estate professionals across Colorado can register for the July 29 webinar at Baker Law Group’s webinar registration page About Baker Law Group, PLLCBaker Law Group, PLLC is a multi-state law firm with offices in Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins, Greenwood Village, Northglenn, Las Vegas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Fort Worth, Albuquerque, and Kansas City. The firm represents individuals, businesses, and organizations across practice areas including real estate, business law, employment law, estate planning, criminal defense, and family law.

Baker Law Group, PLLC

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