Early voting encouraged in St. Charles County, St. Louis City and County

If you like leaving the baseball game early to beat the crowd, or going to lunch early, or renewing your license plates before the last day, you’ll probably want to take advantage of early voting this month.

Starting Tuesday, July 21, for two weeks leading up to the Aug. 4 primary election, you can enjoy shorter lines during two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting.

To explain how it works, and where to go, local election directors are holding a joint news conference on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Louis County Election Headquarters, 725 Northwest Plaza Drive, St. Ann, Mo.

St. Louis City Elections Director Ben Borgmeyer (D); St. Louis County Elections Directors Rick Stream (R) and Eric Fey (D); and St. Charles County Elections Director Kurt Bahr (R) will show voters how to find the locations and times to vote early.

Reporters and photographers are invited to attend. Participants will take questions from the podium and be available for one-on-one interviews afterwards.

Election officials want to get the word out about early voting because high voter turnout is predicted for the Aug. 4 primary and the ballot is lengthy.