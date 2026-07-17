Governor Ivey Deploys Swiftwater Rescue Teams to Texas to Assist Amid Severe Flooding

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced she has deployed four Type III Swiftwater search-and-rescue teams to assist Texas with ongoing life-threatening flooding.

“Alabamians always stand ready to lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need. I pray for Texans who are once again dealing with raging floodwaters,” said Governor Ivey. “I thank our fellow Alabamians serving on the search-and-rescue teams and offer my prayers for a successful mission and safe return home.”

The current deployment teams include groups from Mobile, Lauderdale, Cullman, Marshall, DeKalb, Jefferson, Shelby and Chilton counties. These Type III teams are trained and equipped to operate in active flood zones. Each team will consist of eight personnel and multiple boats specifically built to aid search, rescue and recovery operations.

Relentless, heavy rain continues to fall across the Texas Hill Country – the same region hit hard by flooding last July. Flash Flood Emergencies have been issued, and search-and-rescue operations are underway.

As floodwaters rise, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency are closely monitoring conditions and coordinating state resources.

“Just as Alabama stepped up to help during the devastating Camp Mystic flooding last year, our state is once again committing people and resources to assist Texas in this time of need,” added Governor Ivey.

The ongoing flooding in Texas serves as a reminder that Alabamians must also be prepared. Governor Ivey signed multiple laws this year to help build a more resilient Alabama – including a funded statewide notification system that will alert Alabamians to disasters. She also signed the Sarah Marsh Heaven’s 27 Camp Safety Act and a dam safety program designed to help mitigate dam-related flooding in the state.

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