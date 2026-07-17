Governor Moore Announces Code Red Air Quality Condition in Maryland Resulting from Wildfire Smoke

Updated: Friday, July 17, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Moore today announced Maryland’s Code Red air quality condition resulting from the Canadian and Northern United States wildfires.

“For the health and safety of all Marylanders during the State’s Code Red Air Quality Condition, we are advising extra precaution, as we work in close coordination with the Maryland Department of the Environment and Maryland Department of Health to monitor the air quality both in Maryland and across the region,” said Gov. Moore. “At-risk populations should stay indoors and keep your windows closed to keep yourself safe. Please make sure to check in on your family, neighbors and loved ones.”

The Maryland Department of the Environment is advising Marylanders to expect unhealthy air quality conditions Thursday through much of Saturday as smoke and fine particles produced from the wildfires continue to spread over the region. Air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels for everyone on Friday and very unhealthy levels for Western Maryland, only to slowly improve Saturday. Temperatures are also expected to be in the 90’s in much of the state. The most recent, comparable wildfire smoke event affecting Maryland was in 2023.

Marylanders should consider limiting time spent outdoors and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion until air quality improves. Anyone sensitive to air pollution, including young children, older adults, people with respiratory problems such as asthma, or people with heart conditions should avoid outdoor exertion altogether. People who must be outside, such as outdoor workers, should wear a mask and be alert for symptoms such as difficulty breathing. Air quality information is always available at mde.maryland.gov.

The Maryland Department of Health is advising Marylanders to follow the Air Quality Action Guide, which includes information on preventing adverse effects of polluted air. For a red or purple alert, everyone should limit strenuous outdoor activity when the air is unhealthy to breathe.

If you have lung or heart disease, stay indoors

Air conditioning can improve the air quality indoors

Masks (like N95s, KN95s) will reduce the particles that you breathe, but they can also make it harder to breathe, and hot conditions can make that worse

Be alert for breathing problems in children, especially children with lung problems like asthma

Check on neighbors and relatives with chronic health problems

The health and safety of Marylanders is our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information is available.

Additional background:

AIR QUALITY ALERT: CODE RED IN EFFECT

Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada and the northern United States is being carried into Maryland by prevailing northwesterly winds, pushing air quality to Code Red (Unhealthy) levels Friday throughout most of the state and Code Purple (Very Unhealthy) in Western Maryland. Wildfire smoke can travel hundreds of miles, and current weather patterns are bringing it into our region. At this level, air pollution can affect everyone, not just sensitive groups.

Who is most at risk: People with asthma, COPD, or heart disease; older adults; pregnant women; young children; and anyone who works or exercises outdoors.

What everyone should do:

Limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Keep windows and doors closed; run air conditioning on recirculate if you have it.

If you have a portable air purifier, use it in the room where you spend the most time.

Reschedule outdoor exercise, youth sports, and other physical activity for a cleaner-air day.

If you must be outside: Keep it brief, take it easy, and consider a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask, which reduces smoke particle exposure (cloth and surgical masks do not).

Watch for symptoms: Coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, or unusual fatigue. If symptoms are severe or don't improve, seek medical care. Call 911 for difficulty breathing or chest pain.

Check current conditions before heading out at AirNow.gov or Maryland's air quality page. We will update the public as conditions change.

Guidance for state employees:

To all State of Maryland Employees:

Maryland will be under a Code Red Air Quality Alert for Friday, July 17, with Western Maryland reaching Code Purple, per an air quality forecast issued by the Maryland Department of the Environment. The current air quality alerts are caused by wildfires in the Northern United States and Canada. For more information about specific warnings in your area, see the Maryland Department of the Environment’s website.

The Maryland Department of Health is advising Marylanders to follow the Clean Air Partners Air Quality Action Guide, which provides information to reduce the harmful effects of polluted air. In addition, Maryland Occupational Safety and Health (MOSH) recommends consulting the National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health guidance regarding outdoor workers and wildfire smoke.

Agencies are encouraged to move outdoor activities indoors, if possible and limit staff time outdoors with liberal leave available for non-emergency essential employees who work outside.

Additionally, given the forecasted high temperatures, agencies with heat stress plans should review those plans and prepare to carry out any required actions.

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