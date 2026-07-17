Celebrating 30 Years of the Tahoe Summit

By Julie W. Regan

There are rare occasions when the stars align to make the impossible possible. And even rarer when the stars collide to change the course of history. Thirty years ago, Lake Tahoe’s legendary clarity was declining, forests were overstocked and unhealthy, and the challenges facing the basin were too large for any single entity to tackle alone. Then came a moment that changed everything. The first Tahoe Summit cemented a budding partnership to restore Lake Tahoe’s fragile environment. Now, in its 30th year, the event stands as a major milestone for the lake, our communities, and for everyone committed to protecting this special place.

As a young professional in 1997, the first Tahoe Summit, called the Presidential Forum at the time, was a spectacle unlike anything I’d ever seen. Two legendary stars of the United States Senate, Harry Reid of Nevada and Dianne Feinstein of California, brought national attention to the issues facing the basin.

I watched President Bill Clinton, flanked by Vice President Al Gore and myriad officials, sign an executive order that changed the course of conservation at Tahoe. The order reaffirmed the federal commitment to protect Lake Tahoe and prioritized funding to support a sweeping plan to improve Lake Tahoe’s declining water clarity, restore our unhealthy forests, revamp the transportation system, and revitalize our communities.

It wasn’t just Clinton and Gore who electrified the day. Every member of Lake Tahoe’s congressional delegation, partners from local, state, Tribal, and federal agencies, and community leaders from throughout the Tahoe Basin had come together with a shared purpose—to save the lake.

Creation of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) by Nevada and California in 1969 had stopped runaway growth and set some of the strongest environmental standards in the nation. But by the 1990s, past environmental damage had lake clarity in free fall.

But the stars aligned during that period for Tahoe Basin leaders to reach consensus that bold action was needed. Following that historic gathering, partners came together to launch the Environmental Improvement Program, or EIP—a multi-sector partnership that united public agencies, private organizations, and communities to invest in hundreds of critical restoration projects and strengthen federal support for a watershed of nearly 80 percent national forest lands.

The 1997 Tahoe Summit also led to key legislation like the federal Lake Tahoe Restoration Act which has provided major funding support for more than 900 projects to restore and enhance Lake Tahoe and its communities. Rooted in public-private partnerships, bipartisan support for the EIP continues to be a hallmark of the program and a key theme at every Summit since.

Today, the EIP has grown to include more than 80 organizations working collaboratively to achieve broad environmental goals. Senator Feinstein came to refer to us as “Team Tahoe”—a partnership that has become one of the most successful environmental restoration programs in the nation.

If you’ve been in Tahoe for any length of time, it’s easy to forget how much we’ve accomplished over the last three decades. Partners have added or improved more than 210 miles of bike trails, thinned 102,000 acres of forest, made erosion control and stormwater improvements to nearly 840 miles of roadway, and restored or enhanced more than 1,100 acres of wetlands. In addition, public agencies and private property owners are keeping more than 500,000 pounds of clarity-reducing pollutants out of the lake every year through stormwater improvements.

We’re highlighting this progress with a collection of stories to celebrate the partnerships, innovation, and unlikely collaborations that have shaped our shared efforts to improve the health of the Tahoe Basin. Follow along at #30YearsoftheTahoeSummit.

But the work is far from over. Since its inception, a guiding goal of the EIP has been to restore the lake’s historic clarity of nearly 100 feet—a north star that continues to shape restoration work across the basin. From wetlands and forests to streams and shorelines, partners are working together to protect the lake while adapting to emerging threats, including aquatic invasive species, prolonged drought, extreme weather, and wildfire.

As we approach the 30th annual Tahoe Summit in August, the Tahoe Region has much to celebrate, and even more to fight for. We’ll build on the foundation created over the past three decades with Team Tahoe and our communities continuing to advance science-based solutions, hands-on work, and powerful investments for Lake Tahoe’s future.

Learn more about the Tahoe Summit and the Environmental Improvement Program at restoretahoe.org.

Protecting Tahoe has always been a shared responsibility, and we’ll continue reaching for the stars for generations to come. Together for Tahoe.

Julie W. Regan is Executive Director of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.