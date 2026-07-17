ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A bridge painting project was completed on July 17 near Albert Lea, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Crews started painting the I-35 northbound and southbound bridges over the railroad and bike path on June 2 and completed their work on July 17. The Blazing Star State Bike Trail has reopened, and the I-35 lane closure has been removed.
The I-90 bridge over Freeborn County Road 46 at Petran, east of Albert Lea, was painted in May, which is also part of this project.
Bridge painting helps extend the life of a bridge and helps prevent additional maintenance work.
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Bridge painting project completed near Albert Lea; Blazing Star State Bike Trail under I-35 reopened (July 17, 2026)
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