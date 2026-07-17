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Traffic slowdowns expected week of July 20 on Highway 60 near Zumbro Falls and Highway 14 east of Rochester during sealing work (July 17, 2026)

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Traffic slowdowns expected week of July 20 on Highway 60 near Zumbro Falls and Highway 14 east of Rochester during sealing work

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 60 from Zumbro Falls to Highway 52 and Highway 14 from Chester to Marion Road in Rochester should allow for extra travel time the week of July 20 as crews seal coat the highways, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin work Monday, July 20 on Highway 60 and there will be a lane closure. Flaggers will guide traffic through the open lane. Work is expected to be completed on Tuesday, July 21.

Sealing work is scheduled Wednesday, July 22 to Friday, July 24 on Highway 14 from Chester to southeast Rochester. A lane closure will occur in the areas where crews are working. On the two-lane sections of Highway 14, flaggers will direct traffic through the open lane. When crews are at the intersection of Highway 14 and 30th Avenue SE near Rochester Community and Technical College, the traffic signal will be set to flash and flaggers will direct traffic. Traffic delays are expected so motorists, especially commuters who use this route, should plan extra travel time or seek an alternative route.

The work is part of a project that is extending multiple roadways’ life expectancy through sealing work.  

  • Highway 43 from Newburg to Rushford
  • Highway 61 from Pickwick to Wabasha
  • Highway 60 from Zumbro Falls to Lena
  • Highway 14 from Chester to Rochester
  • Highway 60 from Faribault to Kenyon
  • Highway 105 from Lyle to Iowa

Updates on the traffic impacts and progress on the project will be available on 511mn.org 

Motorists are reminded to slow down, be attentive and move over to give workers room to safely work.
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Traffic slowdowns expected week of July 20 on Highway 60 near Zumbro Falls and Highway 14 east of Rochester during sealing work (July 17, 2026)

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