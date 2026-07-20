Valcom® and Kokomo24/7® Partner to Deliver the Industry's Most Comprehensive School Safety and Operations Ecosystem

Valcom® and Kokomo24/7® announce a partnership that brings on-premises communications infrastructure and cloud-based school operations into one ecosystem.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valcom, a leader in IP-based communications, emergency notification, and life-safety solutions, and Kokomo24/7, the first School Safety Cloud, announce today a strategic partnership that brings together trusted on-premises communications infrastructure and cloud-based school operations into one unified safety ecosystem.For years, school districts have relied on separate systems for emergency communications, visitor management, reunification, attendance, incident response, and compliance. The partnership between Valcom and Kokomo24/7changes that by delivering one of the industry's most comprehensive school safety ecosystems that connects critical communications with the operational workflows schools depend on every day."School safety requires more than a panic button or a paging system. It requires every technology to work together," said Ray Butler, president of Valcom. "Our partnership with Kokomo24/7creates a trusted unified ecosystem functioning as one solution, so schools gain faster response times and streamlined operations every day.""Districts are looking for less fragmentation and more connected solutions," said Daniel J. Lee, founder and chief executive officer of Kokomo24/7. "By integrating Kokomo24/7with Valcom, we're helping schools bridge the gap between physical infrastructure and cloud software. Our partnership combines the versatility of a proven software platform, trusted by the second largest school district in the country, with an industry-leading communications platform. We’re helping schools to address all stages of safety management, operate more efficiently, and increase interoperability across existing infrastructure, and third-party systems and services."Together, Valcom and Kokomo24/7provide one of the industry’s most comprehensive school safety ecosystems—combining resilient on-premises communications with configurable cloud software that helps districts address all aspects of safety (prevention, mitigation, protection, response, and recovery).Under the partnership, Valcom provides the mission-critical communications infrastructure schools trust, including IP paging, intercom, emergency notification, visual alerting, and the V-Guardian Alert™ wearable panic button solution. Kokomo24/7provides the cloud platform supporting visitor management, student attendance, reunification, behavioral threat assessment, incident management, digital accountability, and operational efficiencies.Working together, the two platforms enable schools to immediately communicate during an emergency while simultaneously launching coordinated digital workflows that account for students, staff, and visitors, support incident command, simplify reunification, and accelerate recovery.About ValcomValcom is a leading provider of IP-based paging, emergency notification, intercom, visual messaging, and life-safety communications solutions serving education, healthcare, government, and commercial organizations. For more than four decades, Valcom has helped organizations protect people through reliable communications technology that performs when it matters most.About Kokomo24/7Kokomo24/7is the first School Safety Cloudthat unifies safety, operations, and administrative workflows into a holistic cloud platform. Serving schools and corporations nationwide, Kokomo24/7helps districts improve efficiency while enhancing preparedness through visitor management, attendance, reunification, behavioral threat assessment, incident management, emergency operations, and integrated school safety solutions.

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