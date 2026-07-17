UDAF Publishes Study with UOT on Surge in Agritourism Interest, Economy

Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) and the Utah Office of Tourism (UOT) announced the release of the 2026 Utah Agritourism Study. The comprehensive report, funded by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, quantifies the industry’s value and guides the long-term development of Utah’s rural and agricultural tourism sectors.

Key findings reveal that agritourism visitor spending in Utah generates approximately $44.8 million in annual economic activity. Between 2002 and 2022, Utah’s agritourism and recreational services income increased by more than 600%, surging from approximately $1.9 million to $13.7 million. The study estimates Utah’s potential agritourism market could draw up to 300,000 visitors per year, with Utah residents representing a significant share.

“Agritourism is a real option for producers seeking to diversify their operations and find new ways to connect with their communities,” said UDAF Commissioner Kelly Pehrson. “For many farms and ranches, adding an element of agritourism can help strengthen the viability of the operation and keep producers doing what they do best—producing food and agricultural products. UDAF will put this research to great use supporting producers who want to explore these opportunities.”

Agritourism sits at the crucial intersection of Utah’s tourism and agriculture sectors. It allows farmers and ranchers to diversify their operations beyond standard agricultural production, offering a supplemental, and sometimes primary, income stream. For visitors, agritourism means agricultural experiences such as farm stays, harvest demonstrations, farm-to-table dining, and hands-on farming activities. These experiences blend nature with culture and offer travelers authenticity, education, and entertainment.

“Utah is changing and growing, and agritourism is one way we’re shaping that growth for good,” said Natalie Randall, Managing Director, Utah Office of Tourism and Film. “By investing in and expanding agritourism offerings, we’re inviting visitors onto working lands for authentic and educational experiences. These opportunities will elevate the overall traveler experience and diversify revenue for our local farmers and ranchers.”

Dollars spent on agritourism naturally circulate locally. The study validates that agritourism spending frequently extends beyond the farm or ranch to nearby businesses, including restaurants, gas stations, lodging, and retail stores.

To further prioritize this focus, UDAF has launched a comprehensive Utah Agritourism program and website (agritourism.utah.gov). Designed to uplift operations across the state, the platform features the “Agritourism Resource Hive,” which provides farmers with specialized guidance in five key sectors: Direct Sales, Education, Entertainment, Lodging, and Outdoor Recreation. The state also offers a free Agritourism Directory and features members in newsletters and on social media.

To read the full 2026 Utah Agritourism Study and explore resources for local producers, visit https://agritourism.utah.gov/