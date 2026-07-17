Repair Project Begins for South Grand Island Bridges

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $54.4 million structural steel repair and seismic retrofit project on the South Grand Island Bridges in Erie County. More than 70 percent of the funding for the infrastructure project comes from a federal grant awarded to the Thruway Authority.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe means making smart investments in the infrastructure that connects our communities and drives our economy,” Governor Hochul said. “The South Grand Island Bridges are critical for residents, commuters and commercial traffic across Western New York, and these steel repairs and seismic improvements will help ensure they remain safe and dependable for years to come.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The South Grand Island Bridges are a vital transportation link for Western New York, carrying thousands of motorists and commercial vehicles every day. This project reflects another important investment in preserving the safety, reliability and long-term resilience of these iconic bridges.”

The project includes seismic retrofits and steel repairs to both bridges to strengthen key structural elements and improve their ability to withstand seismic events. Additionally, the deck surfaces of the bridges will be treated to improve roadway surface friction for enhanced vehicular safety, particularly in wet conditions. The sidewalk on the southbound bridge will be replaced and reopened. Crews will also make repairs for catwalk access and fall protection improvements for maintenance personnel.

Traffic impacts throughout the duration of this project are expected to be minimal.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The South Grand Island Bridges are lifelines for Niagara Falls and the Tonawandas, connecting communities to the mainland and carrying thousands of cars every day. I was proud to deliver $39 million in federal funding from my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to strengthen these vital structures to withstand any seismic event. Age and deterioration have taken a toll on many sections of the bridge, and this federal funding will bolster infrastructure resilience while creating good-paying construction jobs. I’m grateful that Governor Hochul is putting these federal dollars to good use and will always fight to pave the way for a safer future for Western New York.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2028.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority received a $39 million federal grant to help fund these infrastructure investments. The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) program, which is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Law.

The South Grand Island Bridges are located between Grand Island and the Town of Tonawanda and are twin truss arch bridge spans, each carrying one direction of I-190 over the Niagara River. Construction on the southbound bridge was completed in 1935 and the northbound bridge in 1963. More than 68,000 vehicles cross the bridges daily.

The Thruway Authority’s approved 2026 budget invests a total of more than $600 million in capital contracts scheduled to be awarded in 2026, an increase of more than $133.5 million from the 2025 budget projected totals, and one of the largest single-year investments in Thruway history. The 2026 budget includes a historic $2.8 billion Capital Plan for 2026-2030. The five-year plan will fund the replacement or preservation of 150 of the Thruway’s 819 bridges—about 18 percent—and the resurfacing of more than 1,500 of its 2,800 lane miles of highway, or roughly 60 percent.

About the Thruway System

Built in the early 1950s, the Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. It sets the standard for modern highway geometric design with safe roadway characteristics including smooth curves, wide medians and unobstructed driver sight distance.

Year after year, the Thruway system is recognized as one of the safest highways in the nation. In 2025, the Thruway-wide fatality rate was 0.36 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The figure is significantly lower than the nationwide (estimated) traffic fatality rate for 2025 of 1.10 and the latest New York State (estimated) traffic fatality rate from 2025 of 0.83.