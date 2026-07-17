Christmas Decor Expands Corporate Team to Strengthen Franchisee Support and Accelerate Growth

Christmas Decor provides full-service holiday lighting and décor installation for commercial properties, a growing segment for the franchise system. Alex Dube, Chief of Staff to the CEO at Christmas Decor Mae Johnson, Director of Marketing at Christmas Decor Christmas Decor Logo

Christmas Decor adds Chief of Staff and Director of Marketing roles to strengthen franchisee support amidst growing demand across all market segments.

As we've grown, we've been very intentional about listening to our franchisees. The message has been consistent—continue to invest in the areas that help them grow. These roles are a response to that.” — Brandon Stephens, CEO

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christmas Decor , the leading professional holiday decorating franchise in North America and one of the most sought-after low-cost franchise opportunities in the home service industry, announced the addition of two key corporate roles — a Chief of Staff to the CEO and a Director of Marketing — as part of its continued investment in franchisee support and long-term growth.The hires reflect input from franchisees identifying opportunities for the franchisor to add more value in marketing, growth initiatives, and system-wide execution. With more than 250 franchisees across the United States and Canada — many of them landscaping, lawn care, and other home service business owners who added Christmas Decor as a seasonal, off-season revenue stream — the company is strengthening its ability to move quickly, support operators, and meet accelerating demand across residential, commercial, and municipal segments “As we’ve grown, we’ve been very intentional about listening to our franchisees,” said Brandon Stephens, President and CEO of Christmas Decor. “The message has been consistent—continue to invest in the areas that help them grow. These roles are a direct response to that.”The Chief of Staff role is focused on execution: driving alignment across teams, moving key initiatives forward, and ensuring priorities are implemented quickly and effectively. The role is also designed to improve coordination across the organization and free up executive leadership to stay focused on growth.Alex Dube, Chief of Staff, is a 10-year military veteran with a background in leading distributed operations, with a focus on process discipline, team execution, and managing people across complex environments.The Director of Marketing role is focused on results: strengthening lead generation, sharpening brand positioning, and improving the tools and support available to franchisees at the local level. This includes advancing the company’s digital presence and helping franchisees better capture demand in competitive markets.Mae Johnson, Director of Marketing, brings over 20 years of combined experience in media and marketing, leading strategies and partnering with executive leadership to develop multi-channel marketing initiatives spanning SEO, paid media, social media, marketing automation, and local franchise marketing programs that drive measurable business growth.“These are investments in the system,” Stephens added. “As demand continues to grow, especially on the commercial side, we need to make sure we’re structured to support our franchisees at the highest level.”Christmas Decor continues to see strong interest from commercial clients, with restaurants representing the company’s largest segment today and increasing momentum across municipal contracts and large-scale installations, including casinos and other high-visibility properties.“Our opportunity is expanding,” said Stephens. “We’re seeing more businesses and organizations recognize the value of professional holiday decorating—not just from a visual standpoint, but from the experience it creates. Our job is to make sure our franchisees are positioned to capture that opportunity.”The company expects to continue investing in initiatives that improve franchisee performance, enhance customer experience, and support growth across both residential and commercial markets.For more information about Christmas Decor, visit www.christmasdecor.net About Christmas DecorChristmas Decor is the leading professional holiday decorating company in North America, providing full-service design, installation, maintenance, and removal of custom holiday lighting and décor. With more than 250 locations across the United States and Canada, the company serves both residential and commercial clients, including restaurants, retail centers, municipalities, and large-scale properties. Christmas Decor is the leading brand of The Decor Group, inc.For entrepreneurs exploring a low-cost franchise opportunity with strong seasonal demand, Christmas Decor’s franchise development team is accepting inquiries for available territories. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net/franchise

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