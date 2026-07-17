Guardify Welcomes CAC Manager to the Family, Expanding Innovative Solutions for Child Advocacy Centers

Guardify expands its platform with CAC Manager, uniting case management and digital evidence to better support Child Advocacy Centers.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardify , the trusted leader in secure, evidence-based video solutions for Child Advocacy Centers, is excited to announce that CAC Manager , a pioneering case management platform purpose-built for CACs, is joining the Guardify family. This partnership marks a major milestone in Guardify’s mission to provide comprehensive tools that empower multidisciplinary teams, streamline workflows, and keep children and families at the heart of every case.Stronger Together: More Solutions, Deeper ImpactWith CAC Manager now part of Guardify, customers can look forward to:Seamless Integration: Combining case management and digital evidence on one secure platform to simplify daily work and strengthen case outcomes.Expanded Innovation: New features on the horizon—including AI-assisted forensic interview summaries—that will save time, improve record accuracy, and allow professionals to focus more energy where it matters most.Commitment to Stability: All current Guardify services remain unchanged, and the addition of CAC Manager brings even more value for agencies striving to protect and serve children.Looking AheadGuardify is working closely with the CAC Manager team on a phased plan for integration and enhancements, ensuring clients experience a smooth transition and are among the first to benefit from new capabilities and features.A Shared Mission“At Guardify, we believe that the best solutions are built through collaboration and shared purpose,” said Ben Jackson, CEO of Guardify. “By welcoming CAC Manager to our family, we’re bringing together leading expertise in both secure digital evidence and child-centric case management—giving our clients more ways to support children and families with confidence and care.”Phillip Feldman, CEO of CAC Manager, adds: “Joining Guardify means greater resources and a shared vision for excellence. Together, we will deliver the reliable, innovative tools that Child Advocacy Centers need to face tomorrow’s challenges.”Together, we’re committed to supporting the vital work of CACs now and into the future.

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