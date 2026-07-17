AHVAP Leader Named Finalist in Charlotte Business Journal Health Care Heroes Awards program

Karen Niven, MS, BSN, RN, CVAHP, FACHDM, FNAP, FAHVAP AHVAP Logo

AHVAP Leader Karen Niven Named Finalist in Charlotte Business Journal Health Care Heroes Awards program

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) is excited to announced that AHVAP Past President and current board member, Karen Niven, MS, BSN, RN, CVAHP, FACHDM, FNAP, FAHVAP, has been named a finalist for the Charlotte Business Journal in the 2026 Health Care Heroes Awards program. The Charlotte Business Journal's Health Care Heroes Awards program highlights local individuals and organizations that are putting innovation and compassion to work to improve the human condition. More than two dozen finalists have been selected by CBJ's editorial team across multiple categories recognizing physicians, nurses, support staff, managers and others. Honorees were chosen following a nomination process earlier this year.Karen has served AHVAP in multiple capacities including Board of Directors, Committee Chair, President-Elect, President, and now Past President/Presidential Advisor. She also currently serves as the Chair for the AHVAP Certification Center, the national credentialing body for the healthcare value analysis specialty. "Karen exemplifies what it means to lead in healthcare value analysis, bringing clinical expertise, evidence-based rigor, and an unwavering commitment to patient outcomes to every decision she influences. Her service to AHVAP, including her leadership as current Past President and national Board Member, has strengthened our profession and elevated the role of value analysis across the healthcare industry. This recognition is richly deserved, and it reflects the profound impact Karen has made on patients, clinicians, and the communities she serves" said Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr., Executive Director of AHVAP.AHVAP's leaders have been widely recognized with multiple national awards including the induction into the National Academies of Practice, Fellowship in the Management and Strategy Institute, Fellowship in the American College of Health Data Management, Health 2.0, and more.About AHVAPThe Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders. AHVAP’s mission is to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum. Learn more at www.ahvap.org

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