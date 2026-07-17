GOVERNOR HOCHUL AND MONROE COUNTY EXECUTIVE BELLO ANNOUNCE FINAL STATE FUNDING TO RECONSTRUCT HISTORIC HIGHLAND PARK CHILDREN'S PAVILION

Governor's $3.9 Million Commitment Closes Remaining Funding Gap, Fulfilling a Promise More Than 60 Years in the Making

Governor Kathy Hochul and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced that New York State is providing the final funding needed to reconstruct the historic Highland Park Children's Pavilion, allowing the long-awaited project to move forward and fulfilling a commitment made more than 60 years ago to replace the original structure. Governor Hochul recently committed $3.9 million in capital funding, administered through DASNY, that closes the remaining funding gap for the approximately $7.73 million project.

Originally designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and dedicated in 1890, the Highland Park Children's Pavilion served generations of Rochester families before deteriorating and being demolished in the 1960s. At the time of its demolition, Monroe County committed to replacing the pavilion. While that vision remained unrealized for decades, Governor Hochul's investment now allows the project to move forward.

"For more than 60 years, Rochester has waited to see this historic landmark restored, and today we're delivering on that promise," Governor Hochul said. "By providing the final funding needed to reconstruct the Highland Park Children's Pavilion, we're preserving an important part of Frederick Law Olmsted's vision while creating a beautiful, accessible destination that families will enjoy for generations. I'm proud to partner with County Executive Bello and local leaders to help make this long-awaited project a reality."

The new 6,000-square-foot Children's Pavilion will honor the character of the original structure with a three-story circular timber frame design situated at one of Highland Park's highest points. The reconstructed pavilion will also incorporate modern accessibility features, including an elevator providing access to the upper level, ensuring visitors of all abilities can enjoy sweeping views of Rochester, Lake Ontario and the distant Bristol Hills.

Funding for the approximately $7.73 million project includes $1.03 million from Monroe County, approximately $2.8 million in grants and private support — including $1.03 million raised by the Highland Park Conservancy, $500,000 from NYS Parks EPF, $500,000 from ESD’s County Infrastructure Grant Program, and $500,000 from the State Legislature — and the new $3.9 million commitment from Governor Hochul to be administered through DASNY, which closed the remaining funding gap and allows the project to move forward.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with the pavilion anticipated to open in early 2028.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “By supporting the restoration of the Highland Park Children's Pavilion, Empire State Development is proud to help revitalize a historic community treasure that will drive local tourism and enhance the quality of life in the Finger Lakes region. Governor Hochul's commitment ensures that Frederick Law Olmsted’s magnificent vision is not only preserved but modernized to welcome generations of visitors, supporting Rochester's vibrant future and honoring a promise decades in the making.”

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “Projects like the Highland Park Children's Pavilion connect New Yorkers to their communities and preserve the places that tell our shared story. DASNY is proud to administer Governor Hochul's investment and help deliver a project that fulfills a decades-long promise while creating a beautiful, accessible gathering place for generations to come.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, "For more than 60 years, our community has hoped to see the Children's Pavilion restored. Thanks to Governor Hochul's commitment to provide the final funding needed for this project, we're finally able to fulfill that promise. I appreciate the Governor, our state delegation, the Highland Park Conservancy and everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring us to this moment. Together, we're preserving an important piece of Rochester's history while creating a destination future generations will enjoy."

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, "Growing up down the street from Highland Park, I've always had a personal appreciation for what the park provides to Rochesterians. Reconstructing the Children's Pavilion is about honoring the history of the park, our city and Frederick Law Olmsted's original vision. I thank Governor Hochul and County Executive Bello for their leadership and was proud to work alongside my colleagues to help move this project forward."

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “I am glad to partner with Governor Hochul and Monroe County Executive Bello on the reconstruction of the Highland Park Children’s Pavilion. This project came to my attention in 2018, when I met with members of the Highland Park Conservancy, and without hesitation, committed capital grant funding to return the historic Olmsted inspired structure to our community. Then COVID hit, and the project was delayed due to the resulting increased construction cost. Thankfully, the Governor has provided additional funding. Now, this community gem will be resurrected and reclaim its ‘crowning glory’ status in Highland Park. The new pavilion will incorporate the original design with expanded accessibility and educational programming for our youth. The Children’s Pavilion will again be a treasured feature of the Rochester skyline and provide sweeping panoramic views of our community’s landscape for current and future generations.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “The Highland Park Children’s Pavilion was a grand testament to Rochester’s commitment to nurturing the health and wellbeing of our most precious resource — our children. I am grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, County Executive Adam Bello and our many community partners for making it a priority to reconstruct this wonderful monument and for their steadfast advocacy to return this pavilion to Highland Park and honor the vision of Frederick Law Olmsted.”

Highland Park Conservancy, Inc. President JoAnn Beck said, “The Highland Park Conservancy is overjoyed and thankful that the Highland Park Children’s Pavilion will be realized, thanks to the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, along with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Mayor Malik Evans. We have advocated, since our founding in 1994, for the reconstruction of the Pavilion at the high point of Highland Park — our first park, designed by Frederick Law Olmsted and a signature feature of Rochester. The Pavilion was, and will be again, the high point of the park experience. On behalf of all who have worked and donated over the years, we are ever grateful and happy that the project can proceed.”