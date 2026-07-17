Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors to Hold Public Work Session July 20-21 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will convene a public work session July 20-21, 2026, at Laramie County Community College’s Center for Conferences & Institutes (1400 East College Drive, Room 130) in Cheyenne.

The two-day retreat is designed to strengthen board governance and deepen the board’s shared understanding of Wyoming’s economic development landscape. Throughout the Monday afternoon (12:00-4:30 p.m.) and Tuesday (8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.) sessions, the board will cover board member roles, responsibilities, and governance framework, as well as dive into the philosophies and goals of the WBC.

“Good governance starts with a shared understanding of the rules and the responsibilities that come with serving on this board,” said Derek Smith, WBC Board Co-Chair. “This retreat gives us the tools and context we need to make sound decisions on behalf of Wyoming businesses and communities.”

The work sessions will be in person both days and open to the public. Board members will receive information and engage in discussion, but no official action, votes, or public comment will be taken. Due to the interactive nature of the meetings, a virtual option is not available.

The full agenda and board materials are available at wbc.pub/WBC_Board.

The WBC Board of Directors will hold its next regular quarterly meeting on September 15-16, 2026, in Gillette, Wyoming, and virtually.