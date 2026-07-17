Cielo Rooftop at the Cambria Hotel in Downtown Detroit

High-Energy, Substance-Free Night out with Mocktails, Music, and Meaningful Connections August 14, 2026 – 9:00PM-1:00AM

Our events aren’t just for people in recovery, they’re for anyone who wants to be a part of a welcoming, empowering environment.” — Jamen Spitzer

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIELO ROOFTOP DETROIT PARTNERS WITH THE PHOENIX TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL “ZERO PROOF ON THE ROOF” ALCOHOL-FREE EVENT

High-Energy, Substance-Free Night out with Mocktails, Music, and Meaningful Connections

August 14, 2026 – 9:00PM-1:00AM

WHAT: Zero-Proof on the Roof: A Substance-Free Night Out

WHEN: August 14, 2026 | 9pm - 1am

WHERE: Cielo Rooftop - 600 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit, MI.

WHO: Cielo Rooftop Bar x The Phoenix

WHY: The Phoenix has created a national movement of more sober-inclusive music events and festivals to foster community, connection, and sobriety. Through free-to-join fitness, health and wellness, arts, and social programming, The Phoenix has impacted nearly 1 million individuals in recovery. This includes those seeking long-term sobriety, the sober-curious, anyone affected by substance abuse, and/or allies and supporters of the recovery community.

HOW: You can secure your free spot at https://thephoenix.org/ or register when you arrive to the event

Event Highlights:

● Live DJ spinning beats from 9:00pm-1:00am

● Substance-free environment: no alcohol, no smoking, no vaping

● A high-energy rooftop vibe with views of Detroit

DETROIT, MI – Cielo Rooftop, a premier rooftop lounge destination in the heart of downtown Detroit, invites you to experience the Second Annual ZERO PROOF ON THE ROOF event taking place on Friday, August 14, 2026 from 9:00PM to 1:00AM. This alcohol-free event is hosted in partnership with The Phoenix, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting sober lifestyles and inclusive recovery communities. Cielo Rooftop is located at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit, MI.

Guests can expect an elevated nightlife experience complete with high-energy DJ sets, panoramic skyline views of Detroit and handcrafted mocktails, all in a vibrant, supportive and completely substance-free space designed to welcome everyone.

“We’re excited to welcome guests who are sober, sober-curious, or simply seeking a different kind of night out,” stated Nicole Miller, General Manager at Cielo Rooftop. “Partnering with The Phoenix allows us to foster a safe and inclusive atmosphere that celebrates connection, music, and community, all without the pressure of substances.”

The Phoenix builds sober active communities rooted in friendship, fitness, social events, and mutual support. Their mission is to fuel resilience and healing by creating spaces where people can connect, rise, recover, and thrive together.

“Our events aren’t just for people in recovery,” stated Jamen Spitzer, Volunteer Manager at The Phoenix. “They’re for anyone who wants to be a part of a welcoming, empowering environment; whether you’re choosing sobriety, supporting a friend, or simply curious about enjoying a night out without alcohol.”

Join Cielo Rooftop and The Phoenix for a meaningful and high-energy night that reimagines nightlife without the presence of alcohol. This 18+ event is free to attend and offers a vibrant, inclusive space where everyone is welcome and encouraged to show up exactly as they are.

To learn more visit https://cielodetroit.com/ or https://thephoenix.org/

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