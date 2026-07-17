Quanta Tech Systems Reaches Profitability After Advising More Than 500 Private Clients on Cybersecurity

Quanta Tech Systems Headquarters, 17 State Street, New York, NY

Quanta Tech Systems LLC reaches profitability after helping 500+ private clients improve their cybersecurity and digital safety.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Tech Systems LLC has turned profitable after a year spent advising more than 500 private clients in the United States and abroad on cybersecurity. The New York company is now hiring to enter its next phase of growth.Most of those 500 clients aren't corporations with a security department. They're parents locking down their kids' accounts, families securing home devices and personal messages, people trying to figure out whether a call or email is a scam. A year ago, cybersecurity consulting for individuals wasn't really Quanta Tech Systems' core business. Now it's 500 clients deep and the thing the company measures itself by."When we started, cybersecurity was still largely viewed as something companies invested in. But the reality has changed. Today everyone has a digital identity, personal data, and people they want to protect. Parents think about their children's accounts, families face online fraud, older people are targeted by increasingly sophisticated scams. Our job as a technology company is to make security easier to understand and easier to get," says Vasyl Zahorodniuk, founder and CEO of Quanta Tech Systems.The consultations are built around the same idea: give people something they can actually use, not a lecture on threat models. Clients leave with specific steps for their situation, not a generic checklist."Technology creates real value when it gives people more confidence and less to worry about. Security lets us communicate, work, manage money, and look after our families with less uncertainty. That's the impact we're after," Zahorodniuk says.Profitable, and hiringProfitability gives Quanta Tech Systems a stronger base to build on. The company is hiring across cybersecurity, software development, and infrastructure as it scales. For a business built around security consulting and social impact, turning a profit is proof the model works commercially, not just ethically.DeepLock: the product side of the same betAlongside the consulting work, Quanta Tech Systems has been building DeepLock, a cybersecurity platform now in MVP, with a first public release planned for this winter. The app combines breach monitoring (continuous scanning for leaked credentials), an encrypted VPN, and a wireless SOS button that shares live location with trusted contacts or emergency services in one place, instead of asking someone to piece together several paid tools to get the same coverage.Hundreds of one-on-one consultations shaped which features made the first release: the team built for the risks clients actually described, not the ones that make for a good feature list.What 500 clients add up to"Five hundred people trusted us to help them understand how to protect themselves and the people close to them. That's more than a business number to us, it's a responsibility. As we grow, we want to keep building technology that works for people, not just for a market," Zahorodniuk says.About Vasyl ZahorodniukVasyl Zahorodniuk is founder and CEO of Quanta Tech Systems LLC. He holds a Master's degree in Computer Engineering from AGH University of Krakow and started his career as a software engineer before moving into entrepreneurship and investing.

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