Quality Medical Equipment and Supplies Launch Through netWell™ DME

netWell™ launches netWell DME for convenient access to quality medical equipment and supplies.

netWell™ DME provides safe, convenient access a wide range of high-quality medical equipment and supplies” — Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell™

RINGWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Health Care Sharing Ministry (HCSM), netWell™ , has announced the launch of netWell™ DME , a new resource that provides convenient access to quality healthcare supplies from the comfort of home.Through netWell DME, individuals can shop a broad selection of durable medical equipment and healthcare supplies, without the worry that comes with buying low-quality medical items on open-market websites. The platform offers access to medical-grade products approved to support a variety of healthcare needs, including routine care supplies and specialized equipment.The platform is designed to make shopping for medical equipment easier and more convenient with curated, quality product selections, secure checkout, and free shipping on every item.“Finding the right healthcare resources should be simple and convenient,” said Bob Malone, President and CEO of netWell. “netWell DME provides a convenient way to access a wide range of approved, high-quality medical equipment and supplies without the hassle of searching for products in multiple places, or the worry of locating true medical-grade supplies. We’re always looking for ways to make healthcare needs easier to navigate.”To learn more about netWell DME and access available products, visit netWellDME.com About netWellnetWell™ is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Health Care Sharing Ministry dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for individuals and families. Through flexible membership options and partnerships with trusted national networks, netWell provides a community-driven approach to healthcare sharing that helps members manage medical costs while maintaining access to care.

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