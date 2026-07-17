Utah Board of Higher Education Announces Jon Anderson as the Final Candidate for Utah Valley University President

The Utah Board of Higher Education will consider the appointment of Jon Anderson, PhD, as the next president of Utah Valley University at its public meeting today. The vote on Anderson’s presidential appointment will take place during the board meeting that begins at 10 a.m. in the Nu Skin Recital Hall of the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts on UVU’s campus.

The Presidential Search Committee and Board of Higher Education conducted a comprehensive national search and reviewed a strong pool of candidates. Applicants were evaluated for many qualities, including their academic credentials, leadership experience, community engagement, and vision for the institution. Anderson is the sole remaining candidate.

Anderson currently serves as the president of PennWest University. Prior to joining PennWest, Anderson served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at both Southern Utah University and Middle Georgia State University. He spent more than a decade at the University of West Georgia as a member of the business faculty and in administrative positions, including deputy provost, associate vice president, associate dean, accreditation liaison, and Master of Business Administration (MBA) director. In these roles, he has consistently taught undergraduate and graduate business courses.

Anderson is a Utah native who attended Bingham High School and Utah State University. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky, an M.Ed. in Business Education from the University of West Georgia, a B.S. in Sociology from Utah State University, and an associate’s degree from Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho). In recognition of his leadership and impact, he was named one of Pennsylvania’s most influential leaders in City & State’s 2024 PA Fifty Over 50.