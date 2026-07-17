Utah Board of Higher Education Unanimously Names Jon Anderson as Utah Valley University President

The Utah Board of Higher Education unanimously selected Jon Anderson, PhD as the next president of Utah Valley University at its public meeting today. Anderson will assume the position on August 10, 2026.

Anderson is a strategic leader with a strong acumen for higher education operations. Notably, his career includes vital leadership roles within various higher education system models, including Pennsylvania Western University (PennWest) and Southern Utah University (SUU). This blend of experience makes him uniquely equipped to champion UVU’s role as a regional university while helping the Utah System of Higher Education achieve its broader goals.

“I am deeply honored by the Board’s confidence in me and incredibly excited to serve as the next president of Utah Valley University,” said Anderson. “As a product of Utah’s K-12 public school system and a graduate of the Utah System of Higher Education myself, I am grateful for the opportunities Utah gave me and continues to give students. I am eager to listen to and learn from our students, faculty, alumni, and local partners. I look forward to working collaboratively to elevate UVU’s mission and ensure every student has the support they need to achieve their goals.”

Anderson currently serves as the president of PennWest University. Prior to joining PennWest, Anderson served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at both SUU and Middle Georgia State University. He spent more than a decade at the University of West Georgia as a member of the business faculty and in administrative positions, including deputy provost, associate vice president, associate dean, accreditation liaison, and MBA director. In these roles, he has consistently taught undergraduate and graduate business courses.

“Choosing a university president is a monumental decision that affects the lives and future of countless students,” said Amanda Covington, Chair, Utah Board of Higher Education. “The presidential search committee did outstanding work in recruiting qualified applicants, and the Board selected a new president with exceptional leadership qualities and experience. Jon’s commitment to student outcomes and success, experience working at one of Utah’s regional universities, and vision for the empowering effect of higher education ensure that he is the right leader for UVU and the communities it serves.”

The Presidential Search Committee and Board of Higher Education conducted a comprehensive national search and reviewed a strong pool of candidates. Applicants were evaluated for many qualities, including their academic credentials, leadership experience, community engagement, and vision for the institution.

“The board’s unanimous selection of Jon Anderson reflects its absolute confidence in his ability to lead this university,” said Shauna Smith, UVU Trustee and Search Committee Member. “He is a proven leader whose strategic foresight and deep understanding of higher education governance align perfectly with UVU’s needs. We are excited to see how his leadership will elevate the campus and benefit the entire state of Utah.”

“Jon Anderson possesses the exact combination of operational acumen and collaborative leadership required for this role,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Geoff Landward. “He understands the complexities of navigating a system model while maintaining a fierce dedication to student success and workforce alignment. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue to advance the goals of the Utah System of Higher Education.”

Anderson is a Utah native who attended Bingham High School and Utah State University. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Kentucky, an M.Ed. in Business Education from the University of West Georgia, a B.S. in Sociology from Utah State University, and an associate’s degree from Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho). In recognition of his leadership and impact, he was named one of Pennsylvania’s most influential leaders in City & State’s 2024 PA Fifty Over 50.