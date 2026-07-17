Health Department Issues Harmful Algal Bloom Health Advisory for Conesus Lake

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y., July 17, 2026 — The Livingston County Department of Health has issued a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Advisory for Conesus Lake. This advisory was issued because small, localized blooms were observed on Thursday, July 16th, on the eastern shore of the lake. People and animals should keep out of the water where blooms are present and avoid suspected areas. The public water supply is safe for drinking.

HABs can turn the water green and form thick scums on the water surface. Some HABs may produce toxins that are harmful to people and animals. HAB exposure can cause diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting, skin, eye, or throat irritation, and allergic reactions or breathing difficulties.

HABs can disappear and form quickly. Be aware of what HABs look like and avoid them. To learn what HABs look like, use the links below.

The Department of Health recommends taking the following precautions:

Don’t swim, wade, boat, or fish near suspect HABs;

Don't eat fish caught from waters with suspect HABs;

Don’t drink or cook with untreated lake water;

Rinse with clean water if exposed; and

Children and pets are more susceptible to the effects of HABs; take extra care to keep them out of waters with suspected HABs.

Report symptoms that may be associated with exposure to your medical provider.

For more information, or to report a HAB, contact the Department of Health at 585-243-7280 or email the Watershed Inspector at donmaryanski@livingstoncountyny.gov

Learn more about HABs at:

Please share this information with other people in the area who may not have received this notice directly.