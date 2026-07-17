Livingston County Health Department Shares Latest Quarterly Opioid Report

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y., July 17, 2026 — Opioid-related deaths in Livingston County continue to remain below the statewide average, according to the latest quarterly opioid data from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH).

In 2025, Livingston County reported three overdose deaths involving opioids. The report shows a continuing downward trend of opioid deaths for the County with 11 and six deaths reported in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The NYSDOH provides quarterly reports on opioid-related overdoses, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations by county, following the recommendations of the New York State Heroin and Opioid Task Force. Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez said the data is an important tool that aids counties in identifying local substance abuse trends, allocating resources, and planning targeted prevention and harm-reduction efforts.

“The decline we’re seeing in opioid-related deaths is encouraging, but we need to remain vigilant,” said Rodriguez. “This data will help us as we continue building on the prevention programs that are making a demonstrable difference here in Livingston County.”

The Health Department launched an opioid awareness and education public service campaign in October 2025 to fight misuse and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction. The initiative features real stories of recovery, educational messaging, and mental health resources available to residents. It builds on statewide opioid awareness and education efforts started by the NYS Coroners Association in 2018 after a spike in overdose deaths.

According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, annual drug overdose deaths are now at their lowest levels since 2019 following three years of declines. Nearly 70,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2025, with approximately 44,500 of those deaths involving opioids.

The state’s quarterly report is available to the public through the New York State Department of Health’s website. It provides detailed information on overdose rates, hospitalizations, historical trends and more for each county in New York along with statewide statistics.

Learn more about the opioid crisis including prevention methods, treatment options and more by visiting the CDC’s official website.

For information on local programs and support options, visit the Livingston County Department of Health’s website or call (585) 243-7250. For more on the County’s opioid awareness and education PSA campaign, visit http://www.LivingstonHope.org.

About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.