Travel Advisory: Bennetts Corners Road Bridge Over I-90 In Onondaga County to Close Monday, July 20 for Several Weeks for Bridge Work

Signed Detour in Place for Motorists to Use During Construction

The New York State Thruway Authority today announced the Bennetts Corners Road bridge (milepost 294.52) over the Thruway (I-90), which is located between exit 39 (Syracuse - Fulton - I-690 - NY Route 690) and exit 40 (Weedsport - Auburn - NY Route 34) in Onondaga County, will temporarily close to traffic to allow the Thruway Authority to safely perform bridge joint work on the bridge. Approximately 800 motorists travel on the bridge daily.

The bridge is scheduled to temporarily close on Monday, July 20 for approximately four weeks. All work is weather dependent and subject to change. Variable Message Signs (VMS) are lit in the area to alert drivers of the temporary bridge closure.

During the closure, motorists should use the signed detour which utilizes Warners Road, Newport Road and Canal Road.

Traffic on the NYS Thruway mainline (I-90) will not be impacted by the closure.

Motorists are encouraged to download the newly redesigned NYS Thruway mobile app, available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides access to real-time traffic information and live traffic cameras, service area information, toll calculator, roadside assistance requests and E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail information. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, or visit thruway.ny.gov for the latest travel information and an interactive statewide traffic map.

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