TICKETS TO THE 2026/2027 BROADWAY IN WILMINGTON SEASON AT THE PLAYHOUSE ON RODNEY SQUARE NOW ON SALE

Emma Elizabeth Smith as Catherine of Aragon in The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX. Photo by Joan Marcus.

The Wiz, SIX, Clue, A Beautiful Noise, BEETLEJUICE, and The Bodyguard will take to Wilmington's historic Playhouse on Rodney Square stage

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Playhouse on Rodney Square and The Grand are proud to announce that single tickets to the 2026/27 Broadway in Wilmington season are now on sale by calling 302.888.0200 or at broadwayinwilmington.org . All performances take place in the newly remodeled and enhanced Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont, where patrons can enjoy dinner at the imaginative Le Cavalier French bistro, winner of Food + Wine's inaugural 2023 Global Tastemakers Award, Casa Nonna, and others.2026-2027 Broadway in Wilmington Season presented by Bank of AmericaTHE WIZOctober 23-25, 2026The TonyAward-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is “An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!”This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.SIXNovember 27-29, 2026From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!CLUEJanuary 8-10, 2027A mansion. A murder. A mystery.Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALFebruary 12-14, 2027Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a GrammyLifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.BEETLEJUICEApril 2-4, 2027He earned his stripes on Broadway. Now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Wilmington.It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!THE BODYGUARDMay 7-9, 2027The international, award-winning smash-hit musical THE BODYGUARD is back! Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music.A “BRILLIANT” (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT BROADWAY IN WILMINGTON:broadwayinwilmington.org

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