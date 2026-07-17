Reserve Met; Bidding Opens at $17M for Landmark Cole Smith Estate in Dallas' Prestigious Highland Park Neighborhood

Final residential commission by celebrated Classicist set to sell via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

This extraordinary estate represents a rare opportunity to acquire a true architectural legacy in one of Dallas' most prestigious neighborhoods.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding is officially at $17 million open for a landmark Texan estate representing the final full residential commission of the late renowned Classicist architect, Cole Smith. Listed for $29.9 million in cooperation with Ralph Randall of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, the property is situated on a rare acre-plus corner lot overlooking St Johns Drive and Hackberry Creek Park in Old Highland Park, just north of downtown Dallas in one of the nation's most coveted and prestigious residential enclaves. Bidding will culminate live on 29 July at Sotheby's New York as part of the “America 250 Sale” in New York City, a marquee two-day event showcasing a curated collection of premier American real estate.

"This extraordinary estate represents a rare opportunity to acquire a true architectural legacy in one of Dallas' most prestigious neighborhoods," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Properties of this caliber––combining architectural significance, exceptional craftsmanship, and an irreplaceable setting overlooking protected green space––are exactly the kinds of offerings that resonate with our global pool of discerning buyers.”

"Cole Smith's final residential commission is more than a luxury home––it's an enduring architectural legacy,” said Randall. "From its timeless design to its exceptional quality and park-side setting, every element contributes to its lasting appeal. We're proud to partner with Concierge Auctions to connect this estate with qualified buyers globally and help identify its next owner.”

“This home has been a place of immense joy for our family, and every room reflects the care, thought, and craftsmanship that went into bringing it to life,” said the seller, Joyce Lacerte. “Cole Smith and Sherry Hayslip created something truly timeless, and it has been a privilege to call it home. I know the next family will find comfort and celebration in this home that has provided so many beautiful memories.”

Designed by Smith-Ekblad & Associates and completed in 2012, the propery—located at 3711 Lexington Avenue—serves as a lasting testament to the architect’s distinguished career.

Inside, a soaring two-story Great Room with masterfully engineered acoustics serves as the architectural centerpiece, opening to a screened porch overlooking the greenbelt. Formal entertaining spaces include a grand dining room, conservatory, and multiple gathering areas, while the expansive commercial-grade kitchen is perfect for seamless hosting.

The second-floor primary suite comprises a private residential retreat with a gentleman’s study, screened balcony, spa-inspired bath, couture dressing rooms, and private elevator access to the home’s wellness amenities. The estate also features a near-Olympic indoor natatorium with heated pool, spa, cabana, and fitness facilities. Seven fireplaces, a commercial elevator serving all four floors, and parking for up to ten vehicles further distinguish a residence engineered to an extraordinary standard.

Positioned within Old Highland Park––widely regarded as one of the nation’s premier residential communities––the estate enjoys immediate access to Highland Park Village, the Dallas Country Club, the Katy Trail, NorthPark Center, and the Dallas Arts District. Highland Park is known for its historic estates, tree-lined boulevards, exceptional schools, unparalleled access to luxury shopping, dining, and cultural amenities. The neighborhood continues to attract discerning buyers seeking a combination of architectural prestige, privacy, and connectivity in the heart of Dallas.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Stephen Reed and Shoot2Sell.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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