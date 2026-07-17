Phos AI Labs | #1 AI Consulting Company For SMBs

Most clients start on Claude by themselves, at their own desk; Phos AI Labs builds the shared workspace that lets the rest of the company use it too.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phos AI Labs, the AI consulting and training firm for mid-market companies ($5 million to $50 million in annual revenue) founded by Jesus Vargas, said the AI system it installs for clients almost always starts the same way: with an owner or senior operator who has already been using Claude on their own for months, out of pocket, before the firm ever gets a call. Five weeks after its June 1 launch, Phos AI Labs is describing how it turns that personal habit into a Private AI Workspace the whole company runs on.The pattern repeats across the firm's client base. The buyer summarizes supplier contracts in Claude between meetings. Drafts customer emails in it. Pastes last week's numbers in and asks what looks off. The habit is real proof that AI works for the business; it is also the ceiling. What the buyer built lives in one account, on one laptop. It cannot be handed to a sales team, an ops manager or a four-person department, because there is nothing to hand off; the context, the judgment calls and the shortcuts all live inside one person's chat history.Phos AI Labs calls the fix the Private AI Workspace, the third of four phases in its engagement model. The firm first writes the AI Foundations the business doesn't have yet, operating manuals, decision rules, customer archetypes and workflow maps, then builds a shared environment on top of them: shared knowledge bases, shared skills, shared projects and shared folders that the whole team works inside daily. The habit one person built alone becomes infrastructure the company owns. Every interaction is tracked, so the firm can see who is using it and where the gaps still are.The approach draws on more than 450 engagements the team has run across manufacturing, aviation, distribution, professional services, healthcare and creative industries, including work for Zapier, Coca-Cola, Medtronic and American Express."The habit is never the problem; the habit is the proof," said Jesus Vargas, founder and CEO of Phos AI Labs. "Somebody at the company already showed everyone that Claude works. Our job is to take what's sitting in that one person's account and build it into something the whole company can stand on."About Phos AI LabsPhos AI Labs is an AI consulting and training firm for mid-market companies ready to move to AI-native operations. Founded in 2026 by Jesus Vargas, the firm takes clients through three phases: AI Foundations, Training and AI-Native Operations. Phos AI Labs is a practice of LOW/CODE Agency More at phosailabs.com

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