Building the "Whole Sailor"- NMRTC Bethesda Hosts Vital Career Readiness Training

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer

BETHESDA, Md. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bethesda Junior Enlisted Association hosted a brag sheet and evaluation training for E1–E6 Sailors held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, July 15, 2026.

The JEA training highlighted a critical truth: administrative diligence is just as vital to mission readiness as hands-on medical skills.

Chief Hospital Corpsman Davonte McCraven expanded on this by teaching junior Sailors how to leverage their daily duties into career progression and team-focused leadership.

"There are two parts to all of us: the person and the Sailor," McCraven told the room of junior Sailors. "If either the person or the Sailor is falling short, the balance is thrown off. Finding that happy medium and navigating both sides requires intellect, being well-read, and being well-rounded."

McCraven introduced the Situation, Action, Results and Impact method as the gold standard for drafting brag sheets.

"When documenting your achievements, use the SARI method," McCraven explained. "Without showing the impact, what you're putting on paper isn't effective. You have to show exactly how your leadership and personnel management contributed to the mission."

McCraven also emphasized that career development is a team sport, and leadership requires taking active responsibility for the readiness and growth of others.

"Every Sailor ranking below you is your responsibility, but you are also responsible for informing those above you," said McCraven. "Every Sailor should help hold each other accountable. Shying away from leadership does not lead to growth. You have to observe, take the initiative, and keep moving forward."

Effective leadership, he noted, requires humility and a willingness to learn from anyone in the room, regardless of rank.

"Take charge of your career, and fight for it,” said McCraven. “Be the leader that you dreamed you could have.”

NMRTC Bethesda’s mission is to maximize war fighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force.