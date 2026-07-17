Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service

By Spc. Duncan Foote, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard honored Army Brig. Gen. John Plunkett during a retirement ceremony at Jackson Barracks, July 12, recognizing more than 43 years of military service and a career defined by leadership, Army aviation expertise and dedication to Soldiers.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, presided over the ceremony as family members, friends and fellow service members gathered to celebrate Plunkett’s distinguished career and lasting contributions to the LANG.

“John, you have had a very successful career,” Friloux said. “To me, you’ve always been the subject matter expert on Army aviation operations.”

Plunkett began his military service in 1983 after enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He joined the LANG in 1987 and later became an Army aviator, first serving as a warrant officer before accepting a direct commission into the Aviation Branch in 1998.

“The military has given me an incredible life,” Plunkett said. “It gave me an education, leadership opportunities, lifelong friendships and the privilege of flying some of the greatest aircraft ever built.”

Throughout his career, Plunkett served in numerous aviation, staff and command assignments supporting both state and federal missions. His service included overseas deployments, domestic emergency response operations and senior leadership positions across the LANG. He was promoted to brigadier general in 2024 and most recently served as the special assistant to the adjutant general.

“What I leave with today is gratitude,” Plunkett said. “Grateful for the friendships, grateful for the privilege of serving this great state and nation.”

During the ceremony, Plunkett received military honors recognizing his decades of service. He was presented an interim Meritorious Service Medal pending approval of the Legion of Merit, recognizing his exceptional leadership and contributions throughout his career.

As family members, Soldiers and longtime colleagues reflected on his service, the ceremony celebrated not only Plunkett’s accomplishments, but also the lasting impact he made by mentoring leaders, advancing Army aviation and serving the citizens of Louisiana.