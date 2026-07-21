Therapists Encourage Greater Focus on Distress Tolerance as More People Seek Healthier Ways to Manage Emotional Stress

Psychotherapists say learning to navigate emotional discomfort rather than avoiding it can strengthen resilience and support long-term mental well-being.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As anxiety, burnout, and emotional overwhelm continue to affect people across all stages of life, psychotherapists are encouraging a greater focus on distress tolerance. This is a foundational mental health skill that helps people manage difficult emotions without becoming overwhelmed or reacting impulsively.Maggie Pajak, a licensed psychotherapist at The Witch’s Therapist , says they are seeing increased interest from clients seeking practical ways to navigate uncertainty, regulate emotions, and build resilience in everyday life. To help explain this often-overlooked concept, the clinic recently published Distress Tolerance & the New Moon in Gemini , an article exploring how moments of uncertainty can become opportunities for self-reflection, emotional flexibility, and personal growth."Many people come to therapy believing that emotional wellness means getting rid of difficult feelings," said Pajak. "What we're seeing instead is a growing willingness to learn how to move through those emotions with curiosity and self-compassion. That shift can be empowering."Emotional Resilience Begins with Learning to Stay PresentDistress tolerance is a skill that allows people to experience difficult emotions without immediately trying to escape, suppress, or react to them. Rather than eliminating emotional pain, the goal is to develop healthier ways of responding during moments of stress.This approach is supported by evidence-based therapies such as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which teaches practical techniques for managing emotional distress while reducing impulsive or self-defeating behaviors.According to the American Psychological Association , resilience is not a personality trait but a collection of behaviors, thoughts, and actions that can be learned and strengthened over time. Developing healthy coping skills is an important part of adapting to life's challenges and recovering from periods of stress.Looking Beyond Quick FixesDuring periods of emotional distress, many people naturally look for ways to make uncomfortable feelings disappear as quickly as possible. While temporary distractions can provide short-term relief, they do not always address the underlying emotions driving the experience.The Witch's Therapist encourages clients to approach emotional discomfort differently by observing their thoughts and feelings with greater awareness rather than immediately judging or resisting them.The clinic's recent article uses the symbolism of the New Moon in Gemini as an invitation to consider multiple perspectives at once. Rather than viewing uncertainty as something to fear, it explores how moments of transition can create opportunities for deeper self-understanding and emotional growth.Integrating Evidence-Based Therapy With Meaning-MakingThe Witch's Therapist combines evidence-informed psychotherapy with mythology, symbolism, somatic practices, and nature-based approaches for clients who find meaning in these perspectives.Rather than separating emotional healing from personal beliefs or spiritual practices, therapy is tailored to the individual, recognizing that healing often involves understanding both the mind and the stories people tell themselves about their experiences."One of the most important parts of therapy is helping people discover that they are capable of sitting with uncertainty without being controlled by it," Pajak said. "When we stop believing every difficult emotion requires an immediate solution, we create space for insight, healing, and lasting change."Small Practices Can Strengthen Emotional Well-BeingTherapists note that distress tolerance is developed gradually through consistent practice rather than dramatic change. Simple techniques such as mindful breathing, grounding exercises, journaling, spending time in nature, and practicing self-compassion can all help individuals remain present during emotionally challenging moments.Over time, these skills can support healthier relationships, more intentional decision-making, and greater confidence when navigating life's inevitable uncertainties.Individuals interested in learning more about holistic psychotherapy and integrative approaches to emotional well-being are encouraged to visit The Witch's Therapist

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