Napaway Delivers Next Generation UltraLiner Sleeper Coach to Venture Tours

Napaway UltraLiner Delivered to Venture Tours

The record-setting UltraLiner has an ultra-high sleeper capacity, featuring 35 extra legroom seats, and 27 lie-flat beds.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napaway Coach delivered its second next-generation UltraLiner motorcoach to Venture Tours , marking another advancement in the comfort and safety of professional sports travel.The record-setting UltraLiner has an ultra-high sleeper capacity designed to support daytime travel and overnight rest. Its 35 seats all come equipped with extra legroom, while its innovative 27 lie-flat beds all have custom 6.5-foot-long mattresses and pillows that promise a night of rest and recovery.The motorcoach is built on Prevost's industry-leading X3-45 VIP platform. By using Butterfly Flexible Seating Solution's unique suites, the UltraLiner exceeds the sleeping capacity of any other modern coach available on the market.To accomplish this feat, the coach has 16 proprietary Butterfly sleeping suites and 11 bunks. Each bunk includes premium amenities such as roof air ventilation, LED lights, outlets, and curtains, in addition to a spacious rear bathroom, Wi-Fi, and a refrigerator.To capitalize on these advancements, Virginia-based Venture Tours will begin using the Napaway UltraLiner in July 2026 for hockey, baseball, and college sports travel. The coach is expected to enhance travel efficiency and player recovery for many future seasons to come.“We’re excited to bring a whole new level of comfort to our customers in the sports industry,” said Jimmy Hall, CEO of Venture Tours. “A huge thank you to Dan and the Napaway team for partnering with us on this incredible coach. This is just the beginning!”This announcement marks the second Napaway UltraLiner to enter the market. The first was delivered to minor league hockey team, the Florida Everblades and their coach operator Dolphin Transportation earlier this spring.“We are thrilled to deliver our second UltraLiner to an innovative industry leader like Venture Tours,” said Daniel Aronov, CEO of Napaway Coach. “Venture excels at providing its clients with unique, best-in-class coaches, and we’re proud to join their fleet.”The UltraLiner is now available for charter for sports teams, entertainment groups, corporate travel groups and private groups!

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