BRIGHT PATH CONGRATULATES KHONA SCIENTIFIC'S INVESTMENT In STRENGTHENING AMERICA'S PHARMACEUTICAL SUPPLY CHAIN

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Path applauds the team at Khona Scientific on achieving an important milestone in advancing domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. Khona Scientific's investment in expanding U.S.-based Key Starting Material (KSM) manufacturing represents a significant step toward strengthening the nation's pharmaceutical industrial base and improving long-term supply chain resilience.As Bright Path continues its mission to rebuild America's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, the company believes that true supply chain resilience cannot begin solely at the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Instead, resilience must be established much further upstream beginning with the foundational chemical precursors, feedstocks, and building blocks that enable KSM production.Bright Path's vision is to establish an end-to-end domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem that spans upstream chemical building blocks, Key Starting Materials (KSMs), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished drug products. While KSMs have become widely recognized as strategically important manufacturing inputs, the upstream materials required to produce those KSMs are equally critical. Continued reliance on overseas sources for these foundational chemicals leaves essential segments of the pharmaceutical supply chain vulnerable to disruption."Building a resilient pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem requires strengthening every link in the value chain," said Michael A. Gonzalez, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Bright Path. "Domestic investment in upstream manufacturing capabilities is essential to reducing strategic vulnerabilities and ensuring that the United States can reliably produce the medicines patients depend upon."Bright Path commends Khona Scientific for its commitment to expanding domestic upstream manufacturing capacity. By investing in this foundational segment of pharmaceutical production, Khona Scientific is helping reduce supply chain risk while reinforcing the infrastructure upon which resilient API and finished drug product manufacturing depend.Creating a secure pharmaceutical supply chain requires more than expanding manufacturing capacity at individual stages of production. It demands coordinated investment across the entire value chain—from foundational chemical precursors and KSMs to APIs and finished medicines. Every capability established domestically strengthens the nation's ability to respond to shortages, enhance public health preparedness, and improve long-term access to essential medicines.Bright Path views Khona Scientific's achievement as another meaningful step toward a shared national objective: establishing a secure, innovative, and sovereign pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem in the United States. The company looks forward to continued collaboration with industry partners, academic institutions, and government agencies to accelerate domestic manufacturing capabilities and reinforce America's pharmaceutical supply chain for generations to come.About Bright PathBright Path is an advanced pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company focused on rebuilding America's pharmaceutical industrial base through innovative, end-to-end domestic manufacturing. The company develops and manufactures Key Starting Materials (KSMs), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished drug products using advanced continuous manufacturing technologies designed to improve supply chain resilience, manufacturing efficiency, and national preparedness.

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