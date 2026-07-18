AGIBOT X2 Series Showcases Embodied AI at the World Cup, Marking a Historic Sports Companion Debut

Football Skills: A Showcase of Full-Stack Capabilities

AGIBOT unveiled its X2 humanoid robot as footballer Duckens Nazon's World Cup companion, marking embodied AI's debut in a major global sporting event.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGIBOT, an AI company advancing Embodied AI through integrated intelligent systems and robotics, presented its new-generation half-size humanoid robot X2 Series as the dedicated companion for professional football player Duckens Nazon during the World Cup tournament. This marks the first time an embodied AI humanoid robot has served as a full-scenario companion at a World Cup, signaling embodied AI's expansion from industrial and laboratory settings into one of the world's most celebrated sporting stages. The campaign further highlights AGIBOT's vision of bringing embodied AI into real-world public environments through global sporting events.Built on its core architecture of "Three Intelligences in One"—integrating interaction, manipulation, and locomotion—the X2 Series seamlessly switched roles: an urban guide on the team bus scanning 3D maps to identify its user and plan real-time routes to the training base, a social companion using facial recognition for personalized high-fives and handshakes, an AI coach capturing movements via multi-angle sensors to generate 3D heatmaps for instant feedback, and an emotional partner boosting locker-room morale with humor, dance, and heart-shaped poses.Its adorable half-size form was well received throughout the campaign, proving robots can thrive in complex sports environments. The X2 Series' multilingual capabilities further enabled seamless interaction with professional athletes and participants from different cultural backgrounds.The X2 Series' football play is a continuous chain of perception, balance, movement, decision, force, and recovery. Single-leg support and leg swings reveal dynamic balance and lower-limb coordination across hip, knee, and ankle joints. Approaching the ball, adjusting stance, and judging distance demonstrate autonomous navigation and spatial positioning. Visual perception identifies the ball, goal, and obstacles in real time. Instant striking showcases explosive power and motion stability, while chasing and dribbling prove complex-scene adaptability.Beyond football skills, the campaign demonstrated AGIBOT's embodied AI capabilities in real-world public environments, showcasing how humanoid robots can naturally interact with people across everyday scenarios.Vision: “Together, We Are the Future”The climax of AGIBOT leading Nazon and his teammates onto the pitch symbolizes human-machine partnership rather than replacement, heralding a crucial shift from mere “tools” to empathetic “companions.” This milestone validates embodied AI’s readiness for high-stakes, emotionally rich public environments.Looking ahead, AGIBOT will expand into amateur training, rehabilitation, and public services like airports and hospitals, redefining human-machine relationships from simple utilization to collaborative, harmonious coexistence in everyday life.About AGIBOTAGIBOT is an Embodied AI foundation model company developing both the intelligence layer and the corresponding robotic embodiments needed to bring general intelligence into the physical world. AGIBOT’s “Three Intelligences in One” architecture integrates Locomotion Intelligence, Interaction Intelligence, and Manipulation Intelligence into a unified embodied system. Its portfolio spans humanoid robots, quadrupeds, dexterous systems, and commercial cleaning solutions. In June 2026, AGIBOT announced that its 15,000th robot had rolled off the production line.SOURCE AGIBOT

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