California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.2% in June

This month marks the lowest unemployment rate since May of 2024

Important Note: The employment data for the month of June 2026 comes from the survey week that included June 17. The release date for July 2026 data is scheduled for release on August 21.

SACRAMENTO — California’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent1 in June, as the State lost 2,900 nonfarm payroll jobs2 in the month of May, according to the latest Employment Development Department (EDD) data, which comes from two separate surveys. The total nonfarm employment for May was revised down (-18,700), resulting in a loss of 15,600 jobs for that month.

California's Labor Market, by the Numbers...

June’s 5.2% unemployment rate is the state’s lowest since May 2024. Over the past year, California’s unemployment rate declined 0.3% while the nation’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1% since June 2025.

Although the state has recorded two straight months of small job losses, California has contributed 14.9% of the nation’s total job growth since the start of 2026. This is still well above California’s usual 11.4% monthly share of U.S. total nonfarm jobs.

June marks the State’s seventh consecutive monthly decline in the number of unemployed Californians totaling 70,000 fewer people over that timeframe.

Three of California's 11 industry sectors added jobs in June, led once again by gains in Private Education & Health Services (+15,500). A good share of the job gains came from Other Private Schools and Instruction, along with Offices of Other Health Practitioners, which reversed their seasonal trends to add jobs. Individual and Family Services had a stronger-than-average gain, posting its sixth straight month of growth.

Leisure & Hospitality (+1,100) also posted a month-over job increase, driven by job gains in Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation although weaker than usual during this time, while the Accommodation and Food Services industry went against its seasonal trend and posted losses in Limited-Service Restaurants and Other Eating Places, and Special Food Services.

Government (-7,600) posted the State’s largest month-over job loss, posting larger-than-usual losses in State Government Educational Services, Local Government Educational Services, and County Government. A portion of the losses can be attributed to seasonal reductions as schools pause for the summer.

1. The unemployment rate comes from a separate federal survey of 4,400 California households.

2. The nonfarm payroll job numbers come from a federal survey of 80,000 California businesses.

Data Trends about Jobs in the Economy

Total Nonfarm Payroll Jobs (Comes from a monthly survey of approximately 80,000 California businesses – seasonally adjusted)