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California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.2% in June

This month marks the lowest unemployment rate since May of 2024

Important Note: The employment data for the month of June 2026 comes from the survey week that included June 17. The release date for July 2026 data is scheduled for release on August 21.

SACRAMENTO — California’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent1 in June, as the State lost 2,900 nonfarm payroll jobs2 in the month of May, according to the latest Employment Development Department (EDD) data, which comes from two separate surveys. The total nonfarm employment for May was revised down (-18,700), resulting in a loss of 15,600 jobs for that month.

 

California's Labor Market, by the Numbers...

  • June’s 5.2% unemployment rate is the state’s lowest since May 2024. Over the past year, California’s unemployment rate declined 0.3% while the nation’s unemployment rate increased by 0.1% since June 2025.
  • Although the state has recorded two straight months of small job losses, California has contributed 14.9% of the nation’s total job growth since the start of 2026. This is still well above California’s usual 11.4% monthly share of U.S. total nonfarm jobs.
  • June marks the State’s seventh consecutive monthly decline in the number of unemployed Californians totaling 70,000 fewer people over that timeframe.
  • Three of California's 11 industry sectors added jobs in June, led once again by gains in Private Education & Health Services (+15,500). A good share of the job gains came from Other Private Schools and Instruction, along with Offices of Other Health Practitioners, which reversed their seasonal trends to add jobs. Individual and Family Services had a stronger-than-average gain, posting its sixth straight month of growth.
  • Leisure & Hospitality (+1,100) also posted a month-over job increase, driven by job gains in Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation although weaker than usual during this time, while the Accommodation and Food Services industry went against its seasonal trend and posted losses in Limited-Service Restaurants and Other Eating Places, and Special Food Services.
  • Government (-7,600) posted the State’s largest month-over job loss, posting larger-than-usual losses in State Government Educational Services, Local Government Educational Services, and County Government. A portion of the losses can be attributed to seasonal reductions as schools pause for the summer.

1. The unemployment rate comes from a separate federal survey of 4,400 California households.
2. The nonfarm payroll job numbers come from a federal survey of 80,000 California businesses.

Data Trends about Jobs in the Economy

Total Nonfarm Payroll Jobs (Comes from a monthly survey of approximately 80,000 California businesses – seasonally adjusted)         

  • Month-over – Total nonfarm jobs in California’s 11 major industries amounted to 18,144,500 in June – a loss of 2,900 from May. This followed May’s downward revision of 18,700 jobs, resulting in a month-over loss of 15,600 jobs.
  • Year-over – Total nonfarm jobs increased by 106,900 (0.59 percent increase) from June 2025 to June 2026 compared to the U.S. year-over gain of 506,000 jobs (0.32 percent increase).

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Major Industries Month-over Change
May 2026 – June 2026		 Year-over Change
June 2025 – June 2026		 Total Payroll Jobs as of
June 2026
Private Education and Health Services +15,500 +154,700 3,618,400
Leisure and Hospitality +1,100 +36,800 2,054,500
Information +200 -16,900 514,400
Mining and Logging -100 +300 18,300
Other Services -700 +6,900 602,000
Financial Activities -800 -7,900 785,300
Manufacturing -1,400 -13,300 1,205,000
Professional and Business Services -2,200 -5,200 2,745,500
Trade, Transportation, and Utilities -2,800 -700 3,051,400
Construction -4,100 -15,400 881,200
Government -7,600 -32,400 2,668,500

Total Farm Jobs – The number of jobs in the agriculture industry increased by 2,300 from May to a total of 412,200 jobs in June. The agriculture industry had 21,800 more farm jobs in June 2026 than it did in June 2025.

Data Trends about Workers in the Economy

Employment and Unemployment in California (Based on a monthly federal survey of 4,400 California households which focuses on workers in the economy)                        

  • Employed – The number of Californians employed in June was 18,595,300, a decrease of 34,800 from May and down 132,400 compared to June of last year.
  • Unemployed – The number of unemployed Californians was 1,024,100 in June, a decrease of 13,800 from May and a decrease of 66,500 from June 2025.

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California Labor Force Month-over Change (May 2026 – June 2026) Year-over Change (June 2025 – June 2026)
* Civilian Labor Force (19,619,300) -48,700 -199,000
Total Civilian Employment (18,595,500) -34,800 -132,400
Unemployment (1,024,100) -13,800 -66,500

* Labor force by place of residence, including workers involved in trade disputes.

Unemployment Insurance Claims (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

The following data is from a sample week that includes the 19th of each month:
In related data that figures into the State’s unemployment rate, there were 346,867 people certifying for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits during the June 2026 sample week. That compares to 341,070 people in May and 387,555 people in June 2025. Concurrently, 43,946 initial claims were processed in the June 2026 sample week, which was a month-over increase of 7,676 claims from May and a year-over decrease of 2,683 claims from June 2025.

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California Unemployment Insurance Claims Month-over Change (May 2026 – June 2026) Year-over Change (June 2025 – June 2026)
UI Recipients (346,867) +5,797 -40,688
New UI Claims (43,946) +7,676 -2,683
Monthly Labor Force Data for Counties
June 2026 (Preliminary); 2025 Benchmark
Not Seasonally Adjusted
County Labor Force Employment Unemployment Rate
State Total 19,380,900 18,382,100 998,800 5.2%
Alameda 850,200 812,900 37,300 4.4%
Alpine 430 390 40 9.8%
Amador 15,010 14,200 810 5.4%
Butte 88,700 83,500 5,300 5.9%
Calaveras 17,490 16,460 1,030 5.9%
Colusa 11,530 10,250 1,280 11.1%
Contra Costa 570,900 545,000 25,900 4.5%
Del Norte 9,270 8,730 550 5.9%
El Dorado 89,000 84,800 4,200 4.7%
Fresno 473,000 436,400 36,600 7.7%
Glenn 11,660 10,860 810 6.9%
Humboldt 59,500 56,500 3,000 5.0%
Imperial 73,700 60,700 13,000 17.6%
Inyo 8,340 7,990 360 4.3%
Kern 405,700 370,100 35,600 8.8%
Kings 59,600 54,500 5,100 8.5%
Lake 26,290 24,560 1,740 6.6%
Lassen 8,020 7,520 500 6.3%
Los Angeles 4,951,000 4,689,000 262,100 5.3%
Madera 70,600 65,500 5,200 7.4%
Marin 122,400 117,500 4,900 4.0%
Mariposa 7,810 7,400 410 5.2%
Mendocino 36,710 34,790 1,920 5.2%
Merced 123,100 111,800 11,300 9.2%
Modoc 3,130 2,950 180 5.8%
Mono 8,800 8,440 360 4.0%
Monterey 227,300 214,300 13,000 5.7%
Napa 75,000 72,000 3,000 4.0%
Nevada 46,960 44,790 2,170 4.6%
Orange 1,596,100 1,531,300 64,800 4.1%
Placer 206,300 197,600 8,700 4.2%
Plumas 8,080 7,640 440 5.4%
Riverside 1,176,200 1,112,500 63,700 5.4%
Sacramento 775,700 738,400 37,300 4.8%
San Benito 34,000 32,000 2,000 5.9%
San Bernardino 1,015,900 963,100 52,800 5.2%
San Diego 1,640,500 1,567,600 72,900 4.4%
San Francisco 496,600 478,000 18,600 3.7%
San Joaquin 367,700 344,900 22,800 6.2%
San Luis Obispo 132,400 126,700 5,700 4.3%
San Mateo 406,800 392,000 14,800 3.6%
Santa Barbara 225,300 215,700 9,600 4.2%
Santa Clara 1,020,300 979,900 40,400 4.0%
Santa Cruz 137,100 129,900 7,200 5.2%
Shasta 81,000 76,900 4,100 5.0%
Sierra 1,600 1,530 70 4.1%
Siskiyou 16,210 15,090 1,120 6.9%
Solano 215,500 204,700 10,800 5.0%
Sonoma 244,200 234,000 10,200 4.2%
Stanislaus 250,300 232,700 17,600 7.0%
Sutter 46,100 42,400 3,700 8.0%
Tehama 27,160 25,540 1,620 5.9%
Trinity 5,750 5,450 300 5.2%
Tulare 217,300 195,400 21,900 10.1%
Tuolumne 21,850 20,710 1,150 5.2%
Ventura 416,300 397,900 18,400 4.4%
Yolo 111,600 105,400 6,200 5.6%
Yuba 35,900 33,600 2,300 6.4%

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California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.2% in June

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