KATARUU Launches to Give Professionals Back the One Thing AI Can’t Fake: Their Own Voice

AI made written applications and posts impossible to trust. KATARUU turns 15 minutes of spoken answers into a finished, shareable audio episode.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KATARUU (https://kataruu.com), a voice-episode platform for professionals, launched publicly today. The product asks a user sharp, AI-personalized interview questions — and the user simply talks. There is nothing to write, rehearse, produce, or set up: sessions are engineered for natural flow, closer to a great conversation than a recording task. In under 15 minutes KATARUU delivers a finished audio episode — the speaker’s own voice, professionally produced, with a public episode page, share cards, and a permanent link built for LinkedIn.

The company’s founding thesis is blunt: AI has commoditized knowledge and written professional content, and audiences have noticed. “Every post, every cover letter, every piece of ‘thought leadership’ now reads like it came from the same machine — because much of it did,” said Frederic Dominioni, founder of KATARUU and a career revenue executive who has led sales for eight startups across five industries. “The most experienced people I know have gone quiet rather than add to the noise. But I’ve never met a great operator who couldn’t talk. Nobody can fake your voice telling your own story. That’s the entire product.”

Hear it rather than read it: Dominioni's own founding episode — recorded on KATARUU, in his voice — is live at https://kataruu.com/e/c2cdad22-b4a0-40fa-aa43-ec4fa3197749

Where written content can be generated, KATARUU episodes are measured. Paid members receive a private KATARUU Score with every episode — a weighted measure of clarity, authenticity, and tone, computed from a real human voice speaking freely. The score is private by default, and publishing it is entirely the speaker's choice: kept private, it works as a coach for saying it better next time; published, it becomes something the market has never had — verifiable proof of person. Either way, the score cannot be manipulated: no ghost-writer, no chatbot, no teleprompter polish can move it.

The paid tier ($4.99/month) keeps episodes live permanently and adds longer sessions, listen analytics, the KATARUU Score, and questions that remember, and build on a user’s previous episodes — a patent-pending system (U.S. provisional application filed July 2026).

KATARUU Studio ($19.99/month) adds a permanent “living body of work” profile that intelligently connects every episode a professional records at one URL, one-click AI-written LinkedIn posts, private episodes, and transcript PDFs.

The platform also launches with a gifting product. For $29 — or $99 for a five-episode bundle — anyone can give an episode to someone whose voice deserves keeping: a parent, a mentor, a retiring colleague. The giver chooses a theme — Pass the Torch, Life Story, Personal Story, Expertise, or Legacy — and KATARUU shapes the interview around it. The gift arrives by email or a personal claim link; the recipient simply speaks, and KATARUU produces the keepsake.

A first episode is free at kataruu.com — no credit card, no setup, privacy protected. Every episode includes a shareable quote card, a QR share card, show notes, and a downloadable MP3. KATARUU is available worldwide, in English, for users 18 and over.

A B O U T K A T A R U U

KATARUU (from the Japanese 語る, “to speak, to narrate”) is built on the belief that every professional’s experience deserves to be heard and preserved. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Tagline:

Your Experience, Heard.™

M E D I A C O N T A C T

Frederic Dominioni, Founder — hello@kataruu.com

founder interviews and demo episodes available on request.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.