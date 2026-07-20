NCQA Launches Cohort 12 of the Data Aggregator Validation Program with QMetrics as Exclusive Validation Partner

Figure 1. The Data Aggregator Validation Program by the numbers: 50 participating organizations, 22 states, 147 completed validations, and 63,186 clinical data sources validated.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As NCQA's exclusive validation partner, QMetrics is proud to support the launch of Cohort 12 of the Data Aggregator Validation Program, continuing a longstanding collaboration to advance the quality, integrity, and reliability of clinical data used for healthcare quality reporting.Since the program's launch in 2021, it has grown into a nationally recognized framework for validating clinical data exchanged among healthcare organizations, data aggregators, and health plans. As participation continues to expand, organizations across the country are leveraging the program to strengthen data governance, improve operational processes, and increase confidence in supplemental clinical data used for HEDIS® reporting.As healthcare organizations continue to prepare for digital quality measurement and increased interoperability, the program provides a structured framework for validating clinical data and strengthening confidence in the information used for quality reporting.“Reaching our twelfth cohort is a significant achievement,” said Taylor Musser, NCQA Director of Measure and Data Operations. “The program’s maturation and growth reflect the industry’s rising demand for trust in clinical data and confidence in its integrity as it is used.”Driving Continuous ImprovementAs NCQA's exclusive validation partner since the program's inception, QMetrics has worked alongside participating organizations to evaluate tens of thousands of clinical data sources while helping establish consistent, repeatable validation practices that strengthen enterprise data quality.Organizations that participate in the program frequently realize benefits beyond achieving validation, including:• Strengthened data governance and organizational accountability.• More robust Primary Source Verification (PSV) processes.• Enhanced data validation and quality monitoring.• Standardized documentation and operational procedures.• Greater confidence in supplemental clinical data used for quality reporting."Each cohort demonstrates that high-quality data begins with disciplined processes," said Suzan Mora Dalen, MPA, CEO and Founder of QMetrics. "Organizations are using the validation program not only to demonstrate compliance, but to strengthen governance, improve operational maturity, and build confidence in the data that supports healthcare quality measurement."Preparing for the Future of Digital Quality MeasurementAs healthcare continues its transition toward digital quality measurement and FHIR-enabled data exchange, the program provides organizations with a trusted framework for validating clinical data before it is used for quality reporting.Cohort 12 participants will begin validation activities in July 2026, continuing to strengthen trusted clinical data, advance operational excellence, and support the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and the quality measurement community.For more information about the Data Aggregator Validation Program or participation opportunities, visit www.ncqa.org HEDISis a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).###About QMetricsFounded in 2006 by Suzan Mora Dalen, MPA, and co-led with Chief Health Economist Jim Dalen, MA, QMetrics is a healthcare consulting, auditing, and validation organization specializing in quality measurement, regulatory compliance, data validation, provider surveys, advanced analytics, and health equity. As NCQA's exclusive validation partner for the Data Aggregator Validation Program, QMetrics helps healthcare organizations strengthen data quality, improve operational performance, and build confidence in the clinical data used to support healthcare quality reporting.For more information, visit www.qmetrics.us or email info@qmetrics.us.

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