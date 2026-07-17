Alleged misuse of city funds prompts Auditor Fitzpatrick to launch audit of the City of Holden
07/17/2026 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
As former Holden City Treasurer Trista Garrett awaits
trial for felony charges of identity theft and stealing, Missouri State Auditor
Scott Fitzpatrick will conduct an audit of the municipality to help provide a
clearer picture of how Garrett may have been able to use city credit cards to
make more than $100,000 in personal transactions. The audit, which was
requested by the Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney, officially commenced with
a meeting with city officials on Thursday, July 16.
"We stand ready to assist law enforcement by
providing a detailed accounting of the alleged fraud that may have taken place
in the City of Holden. Taxpayers deserve answers about how this was able to
happen, and the city needs a blueprint to make sure misuse of taxpayer funds on
this level cannot happen again. With our audit we will work to help the city
improve its controls and procedures and its level of accountability and
transparency," said Auditor Fitzpatrick.
Garett was arrested and charged with two felonies after
the Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigated and found she may have used
city credit cards to make more than $100,000 in personal purchases. In March of
this year, Auditor Fitzpatrick's office received a request from Johnson County
Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell for an audit of the City of Holden’s
financial records and purchases made by Garrett. The audit will look at the
period of time from January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025, when Garrett
served in the position of City Treasurer.
Individuals
may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of the
City of Holden to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by
email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov, or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
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