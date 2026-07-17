Heartstrings Pet Hospice Resumes Full Service in Atlanta; Dr. Erin Brown Returns to Serve Families in Atlanta & Area

Here's a polished caption that strikes a positive, professional tone while accurately describing the situation: --- ## ❤️ Atlanta, We're Back. Today marks an exciting milestone for Heartstrings Pet Hospice. Following the dissolution of the Temporary R

Following the dissolution of a Temporary Restraining Order, Heartstrings Pet Hospice resumes appointments across Metro Atlanta with Dr. Erin Brown.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Heartstrings Pet Hospice Resumes Full Service in Atlanta; Dr. Erin Brown Returns to Serve Families Throughout Metro Atlanta

Following the dissolution of a Temporary Restraining Order sought to enforce a non-compete agreement, Heartstrings Pet Hospice is once again accepting appointments throughout Metro Atlanta with the return of Dr. Erin Brown.*

ATLANTA, GA — July 17, 2026 — Heartstrings Pet Hospice today announced it has resumed accepting appointments throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area following the dissolution of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that had temporarily affected its Atlanta operations.

The Temporary Restraining Order resulted from litigation initiated by a national veterinary practice seeking to enforce a non-compete agreement involving Dr. Erin Brown. Following a hearing before the Court, the TRO was dissolved, allowing Heartstrings Pet Hospice and Dr. Brown to immediately resume serving families throughout Metro Atlanta while the underlying litigation continues.

Effective immediately, Dr. Erin Brown has returned to providing in-home euthanasia, hospice, and palliative care for families across the greater Atlanta region.

"This is an exciting day for our team and, more importantly, for the families we have the privilege of serving," said **Shawn Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Heartstrings Pet Hospice In-Home Euthanasia & Cremation. "Throughout this process, our focus has remained exactly where it belongs—providing compassionate, dignified end-of-life care for beloved pets and supporting the people who love them."

Dr. Brown brings extensive experience in veterinary hospice and in-home euthanasia. Prior to joining Heartstrings Pet Hospice, she served as an Associate Veterinarian with Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice, where she helped hundreds of families through end-of-life care. Her career has been defined by compassionate service, clinical excellence, and a commitment to helping pets pass peacefully in the comfort of their own homes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brown back home to Heartstrings Pet Hospice," Martin added. *"Her experience, compassion, and dedication make her an incredible asset to our Atlanta community. Families once again have access to one of the region's most experienced in-home hospice and euthanasia veterinarians."

Heartstrings Pet Hospice specializes exclusively in:

* In-Home Pet Euthanasia

* Pet Hospice & Palliative Care

* Quality of Life Consultations

* Pet Cremation & Aquamation

* End-of-Life Planning

* Family Grief Support Resources

As a privately owned veterinary practice, Heartstrings Pet Hospice is committed to providing personalized, relationship-centered care that allows pets to remain in the comfort and familiarity of home during their final moments.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support we received from the Atlanta community," Martin said. "The encouragement from families, referring veterinarians, rescue organizations, and pet lovers reaffirmed why we do what we do every day. We are honored to once again be serving Atlanta."

Appointments are now available throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area.

To Schedule an Appointment

Heartstrings Pet Hospice In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare

📞 678-941-2273

🌐 www.HeartstringsPetHospice.com

About Heartstrings Pet Hospice

Heartstrings Pet Hospice is a Local Privately owned provider of In-Home Pet Hospice, Palliative Care, Euthanasia & Pet Cremation services dedicated to helping families say goodbye with Compassion, Dignity & Respect with peace in the comfort of your home. Heartstrings serves families in communities across Atlanta while remaining focused on personalized, compassionate veterinary care.

Media Contact

Gene Villanova

Heartstrings Pet Hospice

📞 678-941-2273

🌐 www.HeartstringsPetHospice.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.