Quilters Hand-Stitch 30 Patriotic Quilts for Apartments at Dunham House, Featured at Wolfe Country Quilt Show July 18th

Community quilters made 30 patriotic quilts for Dunham House veterans — all on display at Wolfe Country Quilt Show, July 18; donations go to Dunham House.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wolfe Country Quilt Show and Garden Walk returns Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 1795 County Road 21, Bennington, Nebraska, with an outdoor display that this year carries a profound military tribute at its heart. More than 100 quilts will be on view, with 30 or more comprising the Dunham Quilt Collection — each piece handcrafted by community quilters specifically for the wounded combat veteran assisted living apartments at Dunham House , Nebraska's first dedicated care residence built exclusively for combat-wounded veterans. The annual show is free and open to the public from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and all voluntary donations collected at the event will go directly to Dunham House. The quilts will be showcased at the show before being delivered to Wounded Warriors Family Support and Dunham House ahead of the facility's September 11, 2026 opening. As an outdoor event, the show will be canceled if there is any threat of rain; organizers recommend arriving before 9:00 AM to make the most of the display.The Dunham Quilt Collection has been more than a year in the making. In May 2025, quilter Lynette Wieger reached out to Colonel John D. Folsom , Executive Director of Dunham House, with a deeply personal offer: to handcraft a patriotic quilt for every bed in the new facility. "I come from a family with many veterans," Wieger wrote, "and I felt that one meaningful way to honor those who have served our country would be to provide each resident with a patriotic quilt — made with love by our community — as a reminder of our gratitude for their service." Colonel Folsom responded warmly, encouraging the quilters to begin immediately and requesting double-bed quilts for each of the 30 private apartments. The collection is also woven through the spirit of America's 250th anniversary, each quilt a hand-stitched tribute to the nation's combat veterans and the country they defended. Additional patriotic quilts are being created as wall pieces for common areas. All funds raised at the Wolfe Country Quilt Show go directly to Dunham House.Colonel John D. Folsom, United States Marine Corps Reserve (Retired), is the founder and Executive Director of Dunham House and serves as President Emeritus of Wounded Warriors Family Support. A decorated CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter pilot, Colonel Folsom deployed to Beirut in 1983 and later to western Iraq in 2005, where he served as Air Boss at Camp Korean Village in the Anbar Province, overseeing Marine attack helicopter and Army MEDEVAC operations. He received the Bronze Star Medal for Meritorious Service during his Iraq deployment. The inspiration for Dunham House grew from a Christmas visit to Bethesda Naval Hospital, where Folsom encountered a catastrophically brain-injured young soldier being cared for by his mother and sister — and recognized that America's most severely wounded veterans needed a purpose-built long-term home, not placement in civilian nursing facilities designed for elderly patients.Dunham House provides 30 private one-bedroom wounded combat veteran assisted living apartments within a 27,000 square-foot residential complex at 6000 Jason Dunham Drive, set on 8.5 acres in north Omaha. Designed for veterans with moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries and polytrauma conditions, the facility centers each resident's life around independence and camaraderie rather than institutional routines. Individualized care plans are developed with medical professionals, on-site community programming is available year-round, and ADA-accessible units accommodate veterans with mobility needs. Dunham House is named in honor of Corporal Jason L. Dunham, USMC, a Medal of Honor recipient who gave his life shielding fellow Marines from a grenade in al Anbar Province, Iraq, in April 2004. The organization holds 501(c)(3) status (EIN: 85-2199290) and completed groundbreaking in 2025.Combat-wounded veterans and their families seeking long-term residential care are encouraged to apply for one of the 30 wounded combat veteran assisted living apartments at Dunham House ahead of the September 11, 2026 grand opening. The application process is compassionate and designed to understand each veteran's individual care needs so that a personalized plan is in place from day one. For eligibility information and to apply, contact Dr. Joann Schaefer-Haines, MD, at drjoann@wwfs.org or visit dunhamhouse.org/residency-info/.Dunham House operates as a signature initiative of Wounded Warriors Family Support, one of the nation's most respected veteran service nonprofits. Over more than 20 years, Wounded Warriors Family Support has served more than 1.4 million military families and distributed over $8.6 million in direct aid through programs including caregiver respite, family retreats, mobility assistance, and vocational training. WWFS CEO and President Kate McCauley described the Dunham House Quilt Project as a powerful example of the community spirit that surrounds this one-of-a-kind facility. Director of Operations Ashlie Muller called the Wolfe Country Quilt Show a meaningful public milestone as Dunham House and Wounded Warriors Family Support approach the September 11 opening.-ABOUT DUNHAM HOUSE-Dunham House is Nebraska's first combat-wounded veterans assisted living facility, opening September 11, 2026, in Omaha, NE. Named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Corporal Jason L. Dunham, USMC, the facility provides long-term residential care, camaraderie, and independence for combat-wounded veterans in 30 private apartments. Dunham House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN: 85-2199290). For more information, visit dunhamhouse.org or follow @DunhamHouseOrg on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.-ABOUT WOUNDED WARRIORS FAMILY SUPPORT-Wounded Warriors Family Support (WWFS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the families of America's combat-wounded veterans. Through programs including caregiver respite, family retreats, and mobility assistance, WWFS has served over 1.4 million families and distributed more than $8.6 million in direct aid over 20+ years.

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