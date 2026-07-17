DEC Region 8 Announces Temporary Closure of Sandy Creek Boat Launch Access Site, Monroe County, Effective Immediately
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced the immediate closure of Sandy Creek Boat Launch, Town of Hamlin, Lake Ontario, Monroe County, due to high lake water level.
A recent DEC inspection revealed significant submersion of the docks, necessitating the boat launch closure for public safety.
For alternative boat launches, visit Boat Launch Sites for Monroe County - NYSDEC. For more information about the closure, contact DEC Region 8 Fisheries Office at (585) 226-2466.
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