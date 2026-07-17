DEC Releases 2026-2030 Hudson River Estuary Action Agenda

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today released the Hudson River Estuary Action Agenda 2026-2030, a five-year blueprint for conserving and restoring the Hudson River estuary and its watershed. The 2026-2030 plan builds on the successes of the previous Action Agenda while incorporating new scientific findings and addressing emerging challenges. The eight priority goals focus on creating a strong and vibrant ecosystem that benefits both nature and people, with special emphasis on environmental justice, equity, and inclusion, as well as meaningful Indigenous engagement.

"The Hudson River Estuary Action Agenda 2026-2030 represents New York’s commitment to protecting the Hudson River Estuary and its watershed for present and future generations," Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. "This Action Agenda establishes goals that address complex environmental challenges including climate change, while ensuring that communities throughout the Hudson Valley have clean water, resilient shorelines, and equitable access to the river. We are grateful to our many partners and stakeholders for providing input on this plan and working collaboratively with DEC to ensure a healthy and thriving estuary ecosystem."

The Action Agenda is updated every five years to address current trends and opportunities and sets objectives that can be achieved through collective action and collaboration among government and nongovernmental partners. It includes specific, measurable outcomes that are achievable by 2030 and identifies strategies for State agencies and partners to implement between 2026 and 2030.

Highlights of the 2026-2030 Action Agenda include:

Vital River Ecosystem: Strategies to ensure robust fish populations, protect river habitats, and maintain clean water suitable for swimming, recreation, and drinking water;

Strategies to ensure robust fish populations, protect river habitats, and maintain clean water suitable for swimming, recreation, and drinking water; Thriving and Resilient Watershed: Actions to maintain healthy tributaries, support climate-adaptive communities, and conserve priority natural areas; and

Actions to maintain healthy tributaries, support climate-adaptive communities, and conserve priority natural areas; and Living Well with Nature: Programs to inform and engage the public and ensure accessible Hudson River experiences for all people.

The Hudson River Estuary Management Program, created in 1987, helps protect, conserve, restore, and enhance the Hudson River estuary and its watershed, and encompasses four DEC programs that work collaboratively to implement the Hudson River Estuary Action Agenda:

The Hudson River Estuary Program

The Hudson River National Estuarine Research Reserve (HRNERR)

The Hudson and Delaware Marine Fisheries Unit

The Marine Habitat Program of DEC’s Division of Marine Resources

Implementation of the Hudson River Estuary Management Program is funded through the NYS Environmental Protection Fund and carried out through grants, restoration projects, education, research, training, and community planning assistance, in coordination with state and federal agencies, and public-private partnerships. The 2026-27 Budget also reaffirms New York’s commitment to environmental leadership by appropriating $425 million to the Environmental Protection Fund, using $25 million from the Sustainable Future Program to provide a record $450 million for important environmental programs.