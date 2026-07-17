Revology Named #1 Fastest Growing Company by Corridor Business Journal

Corridor Business Journal Announces the 2026 Rankings

Being recognized as the fastest-growing company in the Corridor is a direct reflection of the incredible work our Revologists deliver and the trust our clients place in us every day.” — Chris Klitgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Revology

IOWA CITY, IA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revology, a revenue cycle management company providing next-generation technology supported by tailored services to help healthcare providers maximize cash collections and operate more efficiently, today announced it has been ranked #1 on the Corridor Business Journal’s annual list of the Fastest-Growing Companies. The recognition honors organizations that achieve exceptional growth, innovation, and impact across the region.The ranking reflects Revology's 569% growth from 2023 to 2025, as healthcare providers embrace innovative technologies that redefine how revenue cycle work gets done. By combining AI-powered software with deep revenue cycle expertise, Revology helps organizations improve visibility, automate complex workflows, and maximize financial performance."Being recognized as the fastest-growing company in the Corridor is a direct reflection of the incredible work our Revologists deliver and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Chris Klitgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Revology. "Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented financial and operational challenges, and we're committed to helping them navigate that complexity with innovative technology, deep revenue cycle expertise, and AI-powered solutions that maximize cash collections so they can provide access to the best care for their communities, while creating a more sustainable path toward the autonomous revenue cycle."Revology has significantly expanded the capabilities of Auxo, its comprehensive insurance management platform, by introducing advanced agentic and generative AI capabilities that help revenue cycle teams automate critical workflows, prioritize the highest-value work, surface actionable insights, and improve payer accountability. Combined with Revology's tailored revenue cycle management services such as medical coding and insurance follow-up, these innovations enable healthcare providers to collect more cash, operate more efficiently, and adapt to the growing complexity of today's reimbursement environment."This recognition represents more than our growth as a company," Klitgaard added. "It reflects the measurable outcomes our clients are achieving. As we continue to invest in innovation, our focus remains on building technology that makes revenue cycle representatives more efficient, and empowers revenue cycle leaders to make better decisions, support their teams, and maximize financial performance."The Corridor Business Journal’s Fastest-Growing Companies list evaluates organizations based on revenue growth over a two year period, highlighting those shaping the future of the region. Revology’s #1 ranking positions the company among the region’s most dynamic and impactful organizations.About RevologyFounded in 2022, Revology is a next-generation revenue cycle management company rethinking how revenue gets collected. Revology combines tailored services, deep revenue cycle expertise, and advanced technology to help providers maximize cash collections in a timely and efficient manner. Its comprehensive insurance management platform, Auxo, supports critical mid- and back-end revenue cycle workflows by bringing transparency, automation, and AI-driven insights into the work that drives financial performance. With good humans, smart tech, and relentless revenue cycle focus, Revology helps healthcare organizations improve collections, increase productivity, and move toward a more autonomous revenue cycle.

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