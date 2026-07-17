Move United Announces Grand Rapids, Michigan, Will Host The Hartford Nationals in 2027 for a Third Year

An athlete competes at the 2026 The Hartford Nationals conducted by Move United in Grand Rapids, Michigan

National Adaptive Sports Competition to Include More Than 400 Youth and Adults with a Physical Disability Competing in at Least Seven Sports

Making the decision to return to Grand Rapids for a third year reflects what a wonderful experience our host organizations have provided to our competitors and families.” — Move United CEO Glenn Merry

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, announced at the Closing Ceremony last night that The Hartford Nationals will once again return to Grand Rapids in 2027. The Hartford Nationals conducted by Move United is the largest and longest-running national sport championship event for athletes with a physical disability, visual impairment, and/or intellectual disability.The Hartford Nationals 2026 concluded yesterday after a six-day run July 10-16, featuring an all-time high of 428 athletes from 38 states competing in eight sports, including archery, boccia, para powerlifting, paratriathlon and aquathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair and para standing tennis.Locally, the event is hosted by the West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) with support from Move United member organization, Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports. This year’s event was originally going to be the second and final year of a two-year bidding cycle.“Making the decision to return to Grand Rapids for a third year reflects what a wonderful experience our host organizations have provided to our competitors and families,” said Move United CEO Glenn Merry. “The venues are top notch, hotel accommodations are accessible and first rate, and the friendly and hospitable community and volunteers have really shown the light on how remarkable Grand Rapids is for sports.”West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler said, "With two years of hosting The Hartford Nationals for Move United under our belt, we couldn't be more thrilled to host a third year in Grand Rapids. This is a testament not only to our city as a premier sports destination due to our quality venues and hospitality, but also as an adaptive sports community with local partners like Mary Free Bed Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports. We have developed a strong and trusted partnership with Move United from hosting The Hartford Nationals over the past two years, and we look forward to continuing that momentum a third year."Seven local venues hosted competition events this year, including Calvin University’s Gainey Athletic Facility (track & field and welcome ceremony), Calvin University’s Venema Aquatic Center (swimming), Mary Free Bed YMCA (archery and para powerlifting), Millennium Park (paratriathlon), MSA Fieldhouse (boccia and shooting), MVP Athletic Club (tennis) and the Grand Rapids Public Museum (closing celebration). The event generates an estimated economic impact of more than $2 million in direct visitor spending in the West Michigan community.Scheduled for July 9-15, 2027, next year’s event marks the 70th anniversary of The Hartford Nationals. The first event was held at Adelphi College in New York just for adult adaptive athletes in 1957. In 1984, youth were added into the competition, and this event is now open to all ages. Athletes wishing to compete at The Hartford Nationals 2027 must qualify through one of more than 35 sanctioned competitions that take place across the country throughout the Move United member network, a national governing body, or High School Athletic Association sanctioned event. To learn more, visit thehartfordnationals.org.

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