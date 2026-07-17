FROM ONE WORLD CUP TO THE NEXT: UN EVENT TO MARK PASSING OF THE TORCH TO THE FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2027

Global Leaders Unite Behind New Commitment to Make Preventing Violence Against Women and Girls the Defining Social Legacy of Next Year’s Tournament in Brazil

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches its final stage, the global football community is coming together to pass the torch to FIFA Women's World Cup 2027—with a new shared global commitment to make preventing violence against women and girls the Brazil tournament's defining social impact. Hosted by the FIFA Master Alumni Association, the NO MORE Foundation and other leading organizations, the special reception will be held at the United Nations on Friday, July 17th as the closing event for the United Nations Youth Office’s One World, One Game, One Goal event.Engaging governments, international organizations, businesses, athletes, and communities, the program will focus on how the world’s largest sporting events leave lasting legacies beyond the pitch. Senior leaders from United Nations organizations, Brazil, and the NO MORE Foundation, will highlight plans for the road to the next World Cup and new violence prevention resources and support services for victims/survivors that will be available to advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals and create safer, more equitable societies.Event DetailsWhat: From One World Cup to the Next: Building the Legacy of Women's FootballWhen: Friday, July 17, 2026, 6:30–8:30 p.m.Where: United Nations Headquarters, New YorkFeatured Speakers Include:-Juliana Picoli Agatte, Special Secretariat for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027, Ministry of Sports, Brazil-Ambassador Sérgio França Danese, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the UN, New YorkNyaradzai Gumbonzvanda, Deputy Executive Director, UN WomenCarol Frazer Haynesworth, Resonate LabsDaniela Grelin, Executive Director, NO MORE BrazilEliot Minchenberg, Director, UNESCO New York Office and Representative to the United NationsDr. Felipe Paullier, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Youth AffairsAntonia Pellegrino, President, TV BrasilHoney Thalijeh, FIFA Master Alumni AssociationPamela Zaballa, Chief Executive Officer, NO MORE FoundationAbout the Hosts:FIFA Master Alumni Association: The FIFA Master Alumni Association (FMA) is the global network of graduates of the FIFA Master – International Master in Management, Law and Humanities of Sport, representing more than 700 alumni from over 120 countries. Through its worldwide community of leaders across sport, business, government and academia, the FMA promotes education, collaboration and the positive social impact of sport, supporting initiatives that advance inclusion, integrity and sustainable development. Learn more at www.fifama.org NO MORE Foundation: NO MORE is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing domestic and sexual violence by increasing awareness, inspiring action and fueling culture change.

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