GLOVER U ADDS ERIN WARD TO COACHING FACULTY, BRINGING MILITARY MARKET EXPERTISE TO AGENTS

The HRVA Homes founder brings proven expertise in niche positioning, referral-driven growth, and serving military families through high-stakes relocations.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glover U announced the addition of Erin Ward to its coaching faculty. Ward is the founder and team leader of HRVA Homes and a 20-year military spouse who built one of the nation’s top-performing real estate teams by serving military families in Hampton Roads, one of the country’s most active military markets.Ward’s coaching focuses on helping agents build referral-driven businesses through niche positioning, relationship-based marketing, and systems designed to perform in any market. Drawing from decades of experience serving military buyers and sellers through PCS relocations and frequent market transitions, she teaches agents how to create long-term businesses built on trust, consistency, and community expertise.“Erin doesn’t just know how to sell real estate,” said Jeff Glover, founder of Glover U. “She built a thriving business in one of the most demanding markets in the country by earning trust and serving people at an exceptionally high level. She understands how to create clients for life, and that’s exactly the kind of real-world expertise our coaching clients can immediately put into practice,” Glover added.“I built HRVA Homes because I understood something about this market that many agents didn’t,” said Ward. “Military families don’t just need a real estate agent. They need a trusted partner who understands what they’re going through. That insight became the foundation of everything we built. Now I want to help other agents find their own audience, niche, or community where they can create that same level of value and build a business that lasts,” Ward added.Ward brings more than 20 years of experience serving military families throughout Hampton Roads. A 20-year military spouse with firsthand experience navigating PCS moves, she built HRVA Homes into one of the top 1.5% of real estate teams in the nation, averaging approximately 150 transactions annually.She has earned the HRRA Circle of Excellence Platinum Award and has been recognized at the White House for her advocacy on behalf of military families. Her leadership experience also includes serving as COO of military-affiliated nonprofits and serving on the boards of multiple military support organizations. Ward is also a longtime Glover U coaching client.To learn more about Erin Ward or enroll with Glover U, visit gloveru.com

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